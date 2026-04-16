MLB
Thursday’s MLB Home Run Props - April 16
Will Nick Kurtz or Corey Seager hit a home run on Thursday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on April 16, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Texas Rangers at Athletics
- Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +250 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Corey Seager (Rangers): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 17 games (has homered in 23.5% of games)
- Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 16 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Joc Pederson (Rangers): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Brandon Nimmo (Rangers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Max Muncy (Athletics): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Danny Jansen (Rangers): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Evan Carter (Rangers): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Carlos Cortes (Athletics): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Josh Jung (Rangers): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games
- Josh Smith (Rangers): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games
- Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Denzel Clarke (Athletics): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games
- Jeff McNeil (Athletics): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games
- Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games