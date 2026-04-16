MLB
Thursday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 16
Will J.T. Ginn strike out more than 4.5 batters? Can Kumar Rocker exceed 4.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 16, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Texas Rangers at Athletics
- J.T. Ginn (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -146) | 2026 Stats: 2 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
- Kumar Rocker (Rangers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -144) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances