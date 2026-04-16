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Thursday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 16

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Thursday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 16

Will J.T. Ginn strike out more than 4.5 batters? Can Kumar Rocker exceed 4.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 16, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Texas Rangers at Athletics

  • J.T. Ginn (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -146) | 2026 Stats: 2 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
  • Kumar Rocker (Rangers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -144) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

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