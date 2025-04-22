Royals vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 22

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

In MLB action on Tuesday, the Kansas City Royals take on the Colorado Rockies.

Royals vs Rockies Game Info

Kansas City Royals (9-14) vs. Colorado Rockies (4-17)

Date: Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Tuesday, April 22, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: FDSKC and COLR

Royals vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: KC: (-215) | COL: (+180)

KC: (-215) | COL: (+180) Spread: KC: -1.5 (-100) | COL: +1.5 (-120)

KC: -1.5 (-100) | COL: +1.5 (-120) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Royals vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kristofer Sime Bubic (Royals) - 2-1, 1.87 ERA vs Ryan Feltner (Rockies) - 0-1, 4.82 ERA

The probable pitchers are Kristofer Sime Bubic (2-1) for the Royals and Ryan Feltner (0-1) for the Rockies. When Bubic starts, his team is 3-1-0 against the spread this season. Bubic's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Rockies are 1-3-0 ATS in Feltner's four starts with a set spread. The Rockies have been the moneyline underdog in four of Feltner's starts this season, and they went 1-3 in those matchups.

Royals vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Royals win (71.4%)

Royals vs Rockies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Royals-Rockies, Kansas City is the favorite at -215, and Colorado is +180 playing on the road.

Royals vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are at +1.5 on the runline against the Royals. The Rockies are -120 to cover the spread, and the Royals are -100.

Royals vs Rockies Over/Under

The over/under for the Royals versus Rockies contest on April 22 has been set at 8.5, with -104 odds on the over and -118 odds on the under.

Royals vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Royals have won in six of the 10 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Kansas City has not played a game this season with better moneyline odds than -215.

The Royals and their opponents have hit the over in eight of their 23 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Royals are 9-14-0 against the spread in their 23 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rockies have won 16.7% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (3-15).

Colorado has played in six games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +180 or longer without claiming a victory.

In the 21 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Rockies, they have combined with opponents to go over the total seven times (7-13-1).

The Rockies have an 8-13-0 record ATS this season (covering just 38.1% of the time).

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in OBP (.370), slugging percentage (.477) and total hits (27) this season. He has a .307 batting average.

Among all qualifying batters, he ranks 25th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 41st, and he is 46th in slugging.

Witt hopes to build on a 13-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .342 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and three RBI.

Maikel Garcia is batting .278 with four doubles, two home runs and nine walks. He's slugging .417 with an on-base percentage of .354.

He is 55th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 83rd in slugging in the majors.

Vinnie Pasquantino is batting .195 with a .329 slugging percentage and 14 RBI this year.

Jonathan India is batting .205 with a .311 OBP and four RBI for Kansas City this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

Mickey Moniak is batting .231 with two doubles, three triples, three home runs and five walks. He's slugging .558 with an on-base percentage of .310.

Hunter Goodman has three doubles, three home runs and seven walks while batting .234. He's slugging .422 with an on-base percentage of .329.

He ranks 92nd in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage and 80th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Kyle Farmer has 19 hits with a .343 on-base percentage and a .452 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Rockies.

Nick Martini has two doubles and five walks while hitting .283.

