Royals vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 24

Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Kansas City Royals and the Tampa Bay Rays.

Royals vs Rays Game Info

Kansas City Royals (38-40) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (43-35)

Date: Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: FDSKC and FDSSUN

Royals vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: KC: (-144) | TB: (+122)

KC: (-144) | TB: (+122) Spread: KC: -1.5 (+146) | TB: +1.5 (-176)

KC: -1.5 (+146) | TB: +1.5 (-176) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Royals vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kris Bubic (Royals) - 6-4, 2.12 ERA vs Taj Bradley (Rays) - 4-5, 4.95 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Royals will send Kris Bubic (6-4) to the mound, while Taj Bradley (4-5) will take the ball for the Rays. When Bubic starts, his team is 8-6-0 against the spread this season. Bubic's team is 4-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Rays have an 8-7-0 record against the spread in Bradley's starts. The Rays have a 4-3 record in Bradley's seven starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Royals vs Rays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Royals win (55.2%)

Royals vs Rays Moneyline

Tampa Bay is a +122 underdog on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a -144 favorite at home.

Royals vs Rays Spread

The Royals are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Rays. The Royals are +146 to cover the spread, while the Rays are -176.

Royals vs Rays Over/Under

Royals versus Rays, on June 24, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -124 and the under +102.

Royals vs Rays Betting Trends

The Royals have been favorites in 31 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (48.4%) in those contests.

Kansas City has a record of 7-6 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -144 or more on the moneyline.

The Royals and their opponents have gone over in 30 of their 78 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Royals are 41-37-0 against the spread in their 78 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rays have won 15 of the 31 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (48.4%).

Tampa Bay has gone 8-9 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +122 or longer (47.1%).

The Rays have played in 75 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 30 times (30-42-3).

The Rays have gone 37-38-0 ATS this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in slugging percentage (.490) and total hits (87) this season. He's batting .286 with an on-base percentage of .343.

Among all qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 29th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging.

Witt has picked up at least one hit in seven straight games. In his last 10 games he is batting .282 with four doubles, two home runs, three walks and three RBIs.

Maikel Garcia is slashing .312/.372/.487 this season and leads the Royals with an OPS of .860.

Among qualifying hitters, he is eighth in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging percentage.

Vinnie Pasquantino is batting .267 with a .409 slugging percentage and 41 RBI this year.

Jonathan India has been key for Kansas City with 64 hits, an OBP of .315 plus a slugging percentage of .331.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero has racked up 75 hits, a team-high for the Rays. He's batting .265 and slugging .523 with an on-base percentage of .310.

He is 64th in batting average, 117th in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in MLB.

Yandy Diaz leads his team with a .463 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .282 with an on-base percentage of .331.

His batting average ranks 37th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 75th, and he is 51st in slugging.

Brandon Lowe is hitting .264 with 10 doubles, 15 home runs and 20 walks.

Jonathan Aranda paces his team with a .411 OBP.

Royals vs Rays Head to Head

5/1/2025: 8-2 KC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

8-2 KC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 4/30/2025: 3-0 KC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-0 KC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/29/2025: 3-1 KC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

3-1 KC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 7/4/2024: 10-8 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

10-8 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/3/2024: 4-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/2/2024: 5-1 TB (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-1 TB (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/26/2024: 4-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/25/2024: 7-4 KC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

7-4 KC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/24/2024: 8-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

8-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/15/2023: 4-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

