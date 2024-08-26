Royals vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 26

Odds updated as of 6:14 p.m.

The Kansas City Royals are among the MLB squads playing on Monday, up against the Cleveland Guardians.

Royals vs Guardians Game Info

Kansas City Royals (73-58) vs. Cleveland Guardians (75-56)

Date: Monday, August 26, 2024

Monday, August 26, 2024 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: BSGL

Royals vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: KC: (-130) | CLE: (+110)

KC: (-130) | CLE: (+110) Spread: KC: -1.5 (+125) | CLE: +1.5 (-150)

KC: -1.5 (+125) | CLE: +1.5 (-150) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Royals vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Alec Marsh (Royals) - 7-7, 4.71 ERA vs Logan Allen (Guardians) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Royals will give the nod to Alec Marsh (7-7, 4.71 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Guardians will turn to Logan Allen. Marsh and his team have a record of 12-7-0 against the spread when he starts. Marsh's team is 4-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Allen and his team were moneyline underdogs every time he pitched a season ago.

Royals vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Guardians win (56.4%)

Royals vs Guardians Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Royals-Guardians, Kansas City is the favorite at -130, and Cleveland is +110 playing at home.

Royals vs Guardians Spread

The Guardians are +1.5 on the run line against the Royals. The Guardians are -150 to cover, and the Royals are +125.

Royals vs Guardians Over/Under

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Royals-Guardians game on August 26, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Royals vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Royals have been chosen as favorites in 63 games this year and have walked away with the win 40 times (63.5%) in those games.

This year Kansas City has won 29 of 45 games when listed as at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Royals and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 62 of their 128 opportunities.

In 128 games with a line this season, the Royals have a mark of 71-57-0 against the spread.

The Guardians have been the underdog on the moneyline 50 total times this season. They've gone 22-28 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, Cleveland has gone 10-14 (41.7%).

The Guardians have played in 129 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 63 times (63-59-7).

The Guardians have collected a 67-62-0 record against the spread this season (covering 51.9% of the time).

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 181 hits and an OBP of .397, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .615. He's batting .347.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he is first in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Witt will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with a double, two home runs, two walks and two RBI.

Vinnie Pasquantino is hitting .264 with 30 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 40 walks. He's slugging .449 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 47th, his on-base percentage 79th, and his slugging percentage 44th.

Salvador Perez has 133 hits this season and has a slash line of .281/.338/.481.

Perez has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .412 with four doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Maikel Garcia has been key for Kansas City with 116 hits, an OBP of .282 plus a slugging percentage of .341.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has a team-high slugging percentage (.531) and paces the Guardians in hits (137). He's batting .273 and with an on-base percentage of .333.

He ranks 30th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Ramirez enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .267 with a double, a home run, five walks and two RBI.

Josh Naylor has 19 doubles, 28 home runs and 50 walks while batting .236. He's slugging .463 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 103rd, his on-base percentage is 79th, and he is 34th in slugging.

Steven Kwan has racked up a team-high .367 on-base percentage.

Andres Gimenez is hitting .249 with 18 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 24 walks.

Royals vs Guardians Head to Head

8/26/2024: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/30/2024: 6-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/29/2024: 7-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/28/2024: 10-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

10-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/27/2024: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-1 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/6/2024: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/4/2024: 8-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/20/2023: 6-2 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-2 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/19/2023: 7-6 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

7-6 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/18/2023: 6-4 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

