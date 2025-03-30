Royals vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 30

Odds updated as of 10:14 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Sunday includes the Kansas City Royals facing the Cleveland Guardians.

Royals vs Guardians Game Info

Kansas City Royals (1-1) vs. Cleveland Guardians (1-1)

Date: Sunday, March 30, 2025

Sunday, March 30, 2025 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: FDSKC and CLEG

Royals vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: KC: (-112) | CLE: (-104)

KC: (-112) | CLE: (-104) Spread: KC: +1.5 (-194) | CLE: -1.5 (+160)

KC: +1.5 (-194) | CLE: -1.5 (+160) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Royals vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha (Royals) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Tanner Bibee (Guardians) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Royals will give the nod to Michael Wacha versus the Guardians and Tanner Bibee. Wacha and his team were 16-15-0 ATS in his 31 appearances with a spread last season. Wacha appeared in 16 games last season as the moneyline favorite and his team finished with a record of 11-5 in those contests. Last season Bibee and his team had an 18-17-0 record against the spread when he pitched. Bibee and his team put together a 5-5 record in the 10 games he pitched when they were moneyline underdogs a season ago.

Royals vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Royals win (52.4%)

Royals vs Guardians Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Guardians-Royals, Cleveland is the underdog at -104, and Kansas City is -112 playing at home.

Royals vs Guardians Spread

The Guardians are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Royals. The Guardians are +160 to cover, while the Royals are -194 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Royals vs Guardians Over/Under

The Royals-Guardians game on March 30 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -102 and the under at -120.

Royals vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Royals won in 46, or 62.2%, of the 74 contests they were named as odds-on favorites in the last year.

Last year, Kansas City won 46 of 73 games when listed as at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Royals and their opponents hit the over in 72 of their 164 games with a total last season.

The Guardians finished 27-37 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline last season (winning 42.2% of those games).

Cleveland went 24-36 in games it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer (40%).

The Guardians played in 169 games with a set over/under last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 75 times (75-85-9).

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. had 211 base hits and an OBP of .389 to go with a slugging percentage of .588 last season.

Vinnie Pasquantino slashed .262/.315/.446 and finished with an OPS of .760.

Salvador Perez ended his last campaign with 160 hits, an OBP of .330, plus a slugging percentage of .456.

Jonathan India slashed .248/.357/.392 and finished with an OPS of .750.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez totaled 173 hits with a .537 slugging percentage last season.

Steven Kwan had a .368 OBP and batted .292.

Carlos Santana hit .238 with 26 doubles, 23 home runs and 65 walks a season ago.

Lane Thomas hit .237 with 26 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 44 walks.

Royals vs Guardians Head to Head

3/29/2025: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 3/27/2025: 7-4 CLE (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

7-4 CLE (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/4/2024: 4-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/3/2024: 7-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/2/2024: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-2 CLE (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/28/2024: 7-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

7-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/27/2024: 6-1 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-1 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/26/2024: 9-4 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

9-4 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/26/2024: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/30/2024: 6-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

