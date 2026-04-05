Royals vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 5

Odds updated as of 1:12 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Sunday includes the Kansas City Royals taking on the Milwaukee Brewers.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Royals vs Brewers Game Info

Kansas City Royals (4-4) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (6-2)

Date: Sunday, April 5, 2026

Sunday, April 5, 2026 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: Royals.TV and Brewers.TV

Royals vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: KC: (-120) | MIL: (+102)

KC: (-120) | MIL: (+102) Spread: KC: -1.5 (+168) | MIL: +1.5 (-205)

KC: -1.5 (+168) | MIL: +1.5 (-205) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Royals vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kris Bubic (Royals) - 1-0, 1.50 ERA vs Kyle Harrison (Brewers) - 0-0, 1.80 ERA

The Royals will give the nod to Kris Bubic (1-0, 1.50 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Brewers will counter with Kyle Harrison. Bubic helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Bubic's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Harrison has started just one game with a set spread, which the Brewers failed to cover. The Brewers have yet to be named a moneyline underdog when Harrison starts this season.

Royals vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Royals win (52.6%)

Royals vs Brewers Moneyline

The Royals vs Brewers moneyline has Kansas City as a -120 favorite, while Milwaukee is a +102 underdog on the road.

Royals vs Brewers Spread

The Brewers are +1.5 on the spread (-205 to cover), and Kansas City is +168 to cover the runline.

Royals vs Brewers Over/Under

The over/under for the Royals versus Brewers game on April 5 has been set at 7.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Bet on Kansas City Royals vs. Milwaukee Brewers on FanDuel today!

Royals vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Royals have been favorites in three games this season and have come away with the win two times (66.7%) in those contests.

Kansas City has been listed as a favorite of -120 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Royals and their opponents have hit the over in two of their eight games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Royals are 4-4-0 against the spread in their eight games that had a posted line this season.

The Brewers have been listed as the moneyline underdog only one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

Milwaukee has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +102 or longer.

The Brewers have played in eight games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total five times (5-3-0).

The Brewers have a 6-2-0 record ATS this season (covering 75% of the time).

Royals Player Leaders

Kyle Isbel leads Kansas City with a slugging percentage of .783, fueled by three extra-base hits. He has a .478 batting average and an on-base percentage of .478.

Isbel will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last seven games he is hitting .478 with a double, two home runs and five RBIs.

Maikel Garcia leads Kansas City in OBP (.429) this season, fueled by nine hits. He's batting .321 while slugging .393.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 29th, his on-base percentage 21st, and his slugging percentage 91st.

Salvador Perez leads Kansas City with six hits. He is batting .200 this season and three of his hits have gone for extra bases.

Jonathan India is batting .217 with a .250 OBP and five RBI for Kansas City this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang has totaled 10 hits with a .633 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Brewers. He's batting .333 and with an on-base percentage of .429.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage is 21st, and he is 14th in slugging.

Garrett Mitchell is batting .318 with three doubles, a home run and three walks. He's slugging .591 with an on-base percentage of .400.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 34th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging percentage.

William Contreras is hitting .222 with three doubles, a home run and five walks.

Christian Yelich is slugging .448 to lead his team.

Royals vs Brewers Head to Head

4/4/2026: 8-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

8-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/4/2026: 5-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

5-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 4/2/2025: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/1/2025: 5-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 3/31/2025: 11-1 KC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

11-1 KC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/8/2024: 6-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/7/2024: 6-5 MIL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-5 MIL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/6/2024: 3-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

3-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/14/2023: 9-6 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

9-6 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 5/13/2023: 4-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

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