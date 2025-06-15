Royals vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 15

Odds updated as of 6:11 a.m.

Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Kansas City Royals and the Athletics.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Royals vs Athletics Game Info

Kansas City Royals (34-37) vs. Athletics (28-44)

Date: Sunday, June 15, 2025

Sunday, June 15, 2025 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: FDSKC and NBCS-CA

Royals vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: KC: (-146) | OAK: (+124)

KC: (-146) | OAK: (+124) Spread: KC: -1.5 (+134) | OAK: +1.5 (-162)

KC: -1.5 (+134) | OAK: +1.5 (-162) Total: 9 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Royals vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Noah Cameron (Royals) - 2-2, 2.17 ERA vs Jeffrey Springs (Athletics) - 5-5, 4.64 ERA

The Royals will look to Noah Cameron (2-2) versus the Athletics and Jeffrey Springs (5-5). Cameron's team is 4-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Cameron's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. The Athletics have a 6-6-0 record against the spread in Springs' starts. The Athletics are 4-4 in Springs' eight starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Royals vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Royals win (51.2%)

Royals vs Athletics Moneyline

The Royals vs Athletics moneyline has the Royals as a -146 favorite, while the Athletics are a +124 underdog on the road.

Royals vs Athletics Spread

The Royals are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Royals are +134 to cover, while the Athletics are -162 to cover.

Royals vs Athletics Over/Under

Royals versus Athletics on June 15 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -122 and the under set at -100.

Bet on Kansas City Royals vs. Athletics on FanDuel today!

Royals vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Royals have been victorious in 14, or 48.3%, of the 29 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season, the Royals have come away with a win seven times in 12 chances when named as a favorite of at least -146 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Royals and their opponents have hit the over in 28 of their 71 games with a total this season.

In 71 games with a line this season, the Royals have a mark of 37-34-0 against the spread.

The Athletics have won 32.7% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (17-35).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +124 or longer, the Athletics have a record of 8-24 (25%).

The Athletics have combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 41 times this season for a 41-28-3 record against the over/under.

The Athletics have put together a 34-38-0 record against the spread this season (covering 47.2% of the time).

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. is hitting .275 with 22 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 24 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .334 while slugging .464.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, he is 45th in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage, and 45th in slugging.

Maikel Garcia leads Kansas City in OBP (.374), slugging percentage (.482) and total hits (79) this season. He's batting .312.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks 10th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage.

Garcia takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with two doubles and a walk.

Vinnie Pasquantino has collected 74 base hits, an OBP of .328 and a slugging percentage of .415 this season.

Jonathan India is batting .249 with a .332 OBP and 18 RBI for Kansas City this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Jacob Wilson has put up an on-base percentage of .404, a slugging percentage of .517, and has 97 hits, all club-highs for the Athletics (while batting .369).

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he is second in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging percentage.

Brent Rooker has 15 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 29 walks while hitting .274. He's slugging .491 with an on-base percentage of .345.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 46th in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging percentage.

Tyler Soderstrom is batting .254 with 11 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 32 walks.

Lawrence Butler is hitting .262 with 22 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 26 walks.

Royals vs Athletics Head to Head

6/14/2025: 4-0 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

4-0 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/13/2025: 6-4 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-4 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/20/2024: 3-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

3-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/19/2024: 5-1 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

5-1 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 6/18/2024: 7-5 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-5 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/19/2024: 8-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

8-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 5/18/2024: 5-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

5-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 5/17/2024: 6-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

6-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 8/23/2023: 4-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 8/22/2023: 5-4 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!