Royals vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 24

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The Friday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Kansas City Royals and the Los Angeles Angels.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Royals vs Angels Game Info

Kansas City Royals (8-17) vs. Los Angeles Angels (12-14)

Date: Friday, April 24, 2026

Friday, April 24, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: Royals.TV and FDSW

Royals vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: KC: (-116) | LAA: (-102)

KC: (-116) | LAA: (-102) Spread: KC: +1.5 (-200) | LAA: -1.5 (+164)

KC: +1.5 (-200) | LAA: -1.5 (+164) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Royals vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Noah Cameron (Royals) - 1-1, 5.40 ERA vs Yusei Kikuchi (Angels) - 0-2, 5.63 ERA

The probable pitchers are Noah Cameron (1-1) for the Royals and Yusei Kikuchi (0-2) for the Angels. Cameron's team is 1-2-0 against the spread in his starts this season. This will be Cameron's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. The Angels have a 2-3-0 record against the spread in Kikuchi's starts. The Angels are 1-3 in Kikuchi's four starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Royals vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Royals win (53.3%)

Royals vs Angels Moneyline

Los Angeles is the underdog, -102 on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a -116 favorite at home.

Royals vs Angels Spread

The Angels are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Royals. The Angels are +164 to cover, while the Royals are -200 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Royals vs Angels Over/Under

The Royals-Angels game on April 24 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on Kansas City Royals vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Royals vs Angels Betting Trends

The Royals have been victorious in five, or 45.5%, of the 11 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Kansas City has been victorious four times in 10 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Royals' games have gone over the total in nine of their 23 opportunities.

The Royals have posted a record of 8-15-0 against the spread this season.

The Angels have won nine of the 21 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (42.9%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, Los Angeles has gone 9-11 (45%).

The Angels have played in 26 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 13 times (13-13-0).

The Angels have collected a 15-11-0 record against the spread this season (covering 57.7% of the time).

Royals Player Leaders

Maikel Garcia is batting .265 with six doubles, two home runs and 11 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .336 and a slugging percentage of .388.

Among all qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 55th, his on-base percentage ranks 85th, and he is 96th in slugging.

Carter Jensen has 19 hits, which is best among Kansas City batters this season. He's batting .275 with eight extra-base hits. He's also slugging .565 with an on-base percentage of .354.

He ranks 48th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging in MLB.

Jensen brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .467 with a double, two home runs, five walks and four RBIs.

Bobby Witt Jr. leads the Royals with an OPS of .722. He has a slash line of .284/.364/.358 this season.

Witt heads into this game with five games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .368 with two doubles, three walks and two RBIs.

Vinnie Pasquantino has three home runs, 13 RBI and a batting average of .160 this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout has put up an on-base percentage of .417 and has 21 hits, both team-high figures for the Angels. He's batting .239 and slugging .557.

Including all the qualified players in the majors, he ranks 101st in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage.

Trout brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a double, a home run, five walks and an RBI.

Zach Neto is batting .238 with six doubles, five home runs and 19 walks. He's slugging .446 with an on-base percentage of .364.

He is 106th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and 56th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Nolan Schanuel is hitting .239 with four doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.

Jo Adell is slugging .375 to lead his team.

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