Rondale Moore Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Giants

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore will take on the team with last season's 14th-ranked pass defense, the New York Giants (214 yards conceded per game), in Week 2 -- kicking off at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday.

With Moore's next game versus the Giants, should you consider him for your daily fantasy lineup? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Moore vs. Giants Game Info

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals vs. New York Giants

Arizona Cardinals vs. New York Giants Game Day: September 17, 2023

September 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 5.46

5.46 Projected Receiving Yards: 40.55

40.55 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.17

Moore 2022 Fantasy Performance

Ranked 92nd at his position and 232nd overall, Moore picked up 46.9 fantasy points (5.9 per game) last year.

In his one game this season so far, Moore had three receptions on three targets, for 33 yards, and ended up with 4.5 fantasy points.

Moore picked up 16.4 fantasy points -- seven receptions, 92 yards and one touchdown -- in his best performance last year, in Week 8 against the Minnesota Vikings.

In his second-best performance last season, Moore picked up 9.4 fantasy points -- via nine receptions, 94 yards -- in Week 10 versus the Los Angeles Rams.

Moore picked up -0.6 fantasy points -- zero catches, zero yards, on targets -- in Week 11 versus the San Francisco 49ers, which was his poorest game of the year.

In his second-worst game of the year, Moore ended up with 0.7 fantasy points -- three receptions, 11 yards, on five targets -- in Week 4 against the Carolina Panthers.

Giants Defensive Performance

Against New York last season, two players recorded more than 300 passing yards in a game.

13 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a game against the Giants last year.

Against New York last season, seven players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

Versus the Giants last year, one player threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Through the air, New York allowed over 100 receiving yards to six players last season.

Against the Giants last season, 18 players hauled in a TD pass.

New York allowed at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to three players last season.

In terms of run D, the Giants allowed five players to pile up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

Against New York last season, 13 players ran for at least one TD.

Two players rushed for multiple TDs in a game against the Giants last year.

