Romeo Doubs Fantasy Week 5: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Raiders

Green Bay Packers wideout Romeo Doubs will take on the 12th-ranked pass defense of the Las Vegas Raiders (202.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 5, at 8:15 PM ET on Monday.

For more information on Doubs, if you're considering him for your daily fantasy lineup, read this piece prior to his upcoming game versus the Raiders.

Doubs vs. Raiders Game Info

Matchup: Green Bay Packers at Las Vegas Raiders

Green Bay Packers at Las Vegas Raiders Game Day: October 9, 2023

October 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 6.43

6.43 Projected Receiving Yards: 47.12

47.12 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.30

Projections provided by numberFire

Doubs Fantasy Performance

With 40.4 fantasy points in 2023 (10.1 per game), Doubs is the 26th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 81st overall.

In his last three games, Doubs has posted 25.8 fantasy points (8.6 per game), as he's caught 16 passes on 28 targets for 198 yards and one touchdown.

The highlight of Doubs' fantasy season came against the Chicago Bears in Week 1, when he compiled 14.6 fantasy points with zero rushing yards on zero carries. As a pass-catcher, he reeled in four balls (on five targets) for 26 yards and two touchdowns.

From a fantasy perspective, Romeo Doubs had his worst performance of the season in Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons, when he tallied just 3.0 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Raiders Defensive Performance

Las Vegas has not let a player register over 300 yards passing against them in a matchup yet this year.

A total of Four players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Raiders this year.

Las Vegas has allowed three players to pass for at least two TDs in a game this season.

One player have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Raiders this season.

Las Vegas' defense has not allowed a player to amass over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Raiders have allowed a touchdown reception by eight players this season.

Las Vegas has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Raiders have allowed one player to pile up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of three players have run for at least one touchdown against Las Vegas this year.

The Raiders have allowed at least two rushing TDs to one player this year.

