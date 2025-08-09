Romeo Doubs 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Romeo Doubs is the 71st-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2025 season, after picking up 86.1 fantasy points a year ago (57th among all NFL WRs). For lots more stats and projections on the Green Bay Packers player, see below.

Romeo Doubs Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Doubs' fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 86.1 173 57 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 59.4 185 77

Romeo Doubs 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Doubs finished with 16.9 fantasy points -- three receptions, 49 yards and two touchdowns. That was in Week 6 versus the Arizona Cardinals. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Eagles 5.0 7 4 50 0 Week 2 Colts 6.2 3 3 62 0 Week 3 @Titans 1.8 2 1 18 0 Week 4 Vikings 3.9 8 4 39 0 Week 6 Cardinals 16.9 4 3 49 2 Week 7 Texans 9.4 10 8 94 0 Week 8 @Jaguars 7.2 6 3 72 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Romeo Doubs vs. Other Packers Receivers

The Packers, who ranked eighth in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 47.7% of the time while running the football 52.3% of the time. Here's a glance at how Doubs' 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Green Bay Packers teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Romeo Doubs 72 46 601 4 9 Jayden Reed 75 55 857 6 10 Tucker Kraft 70 50 707 7 15 Christian Watson 53 29 620 2 8

