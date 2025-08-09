FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Romeo Doubs 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Romeo Doubs 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Romeo Doubs is the 71st-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2025 season, after picking up 86.1 fantasy points a year ago (57th among all NFL WRs). For lots more stats and projections on the Green Bay Packers player, see below.

Romeo Doubs Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Doubs' fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points86.117357
2025 Projected Fantasy Points59.418577

Romeo Doubs 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Doubs finished with 16.9 fantasy points -- three receptions, 49 yards and two touchdowns. That was in Week 6 versus the Arizona Cardinals. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Eagles5.074500
Week 2Colts6.233620
Week 3@Titans1.821180
Week 4Vikings3.984390
Week 6Cardinals16.943492
Week 7Texans9.4108940
Week 8@Jaguars7.263720

Romeo Doubs vs. Other Packers Receivers

The Packers, who ranked eighth in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 47.7% of the time while running the football 52.3% of the time. Here's a glance at how Doubs' 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Green Bay Packers teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Romeo Doubs724660149
Jayden Reed7555857610
Tucker Kraft7050707715
Christian Watson532962028

Want more data and analysis on Romeo Doubs? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

