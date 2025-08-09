Romeo Doubs 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Romeo Doubs is the 71st-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2025 season, after picking up 86.1 fantasy points a year ago (57th among all NFL WRs). For lots more stats and projections on the Green Bay Packers player, see below.
Romeo Doubs Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Doubs' fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|86.1
|173
|57
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|59.4
|185
|77
Romeo Doubs 2024 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season, Doubs finished with 16.9 fantasy points -- three receptions, 49 yards and two touchdowns. That was in Week 6 versus the Arizona Cardinals. See the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|@Eagles
|5.0
|7
|4
|50
|0
|Week 2
|Colts
|6.2
|3
|3
|62
|0
|Week 3
|@Titans
|1.8
|2
|1
|18
|0
|Week 4
|Vikings
|3.9
|8
|4
|39
|0
|Week 6
|Cardinals
|16.9
|4
|3
|49
|2
|Week 7
|Texans
|9.4
|10
|8
|94
|0
|Week 8
|@Jaguars
|7.2
|6
|3
|72
|0
Romeo Doubs vs. Other Packers Receivers
The Packers, who ranked eighth in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 47.7% of the time while running the football 52.3% of the time. Here's a glance at how Doubs' 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Green Bay Packers teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Romeo Doubs
|72
|46
|601
|4
|9
|Jayden Reed
|75
|55
|857
|6
|10
|Tucker Kraft
|70
|50
|707
|7
|15
|Christian Watson
|53
|29
|620
|2
|8
Want more data and analysis on Romeo Doubs? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.