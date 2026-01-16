Rockets vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 16

Rockets vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Friday, January 16, 2026

Friday, January 16, 2026 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas Coverage: ESPN and SCHN

The Houston Rockets (23-15) play the Minnesota Timberwolves (27-14) as 3.5-point favorites on Friday, January 16, 2026 at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN and SCHN. The matchup's over/under is set at 222.5.

Rockets vs. Timberwolves Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -3.5 222.5 -164 +138

Rockets vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rockets win (53.4%)

Rockets vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Rockets have gone 18-20-0 against the spread this season.

In the Timberwolves' 41 games this season, they have 18 wins against the spread.

This season, Rockets games have hit the over 19 times out of 41 chances.

Timberwolves games this season have hit the over on 20 of 41 set point totals (48.8%).

Houston owns a worse record against the spread in home games (6-9-0) than it does on the road (12-11-0).

The Rockets have exceeded the total in seven of 15 home games (46.7%). They've fared better in away games, going over the total in 12 of 23 matchups (52.2%).

Minnesota's winning percentage against the spread at home is .429 (9-12-0). Away, it is .450 (9-11-0).

In terms of the over/under, Timberwolves games have finished over less frequently at home (seven of 21, 33.3%) than away (13 of 20, 65%).

Rockets Leaders

Kevin Durant's numbers on the season are 25.9 points, 5.4 boards and 4.4 assists per contest, shooting 51.3% from the floor and 39% from downtown, with an average of 2.1 made 3-pointers.

Amen Thompson is averaging 18.7 points, 7.7 boards and 5.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Alperen Sengun averages 21.5 points, 9 boards and 6.5 assists, shooting 50.8% from the floor.

Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 15.1 points, 1.8 assists and 7 boards.

Reed Sheppard is averaging 12.8 points, 3.2 assists and 2.6 rebounds.

Timberwolves Leaders

Per game, Julius Randle gives the Timberwolves 22.2 points, 7.1 boards and 5.7 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.1 blocks.

Rudy Gobert averages 11 points, 11.4 boards and 1.8 assists. He is also draining 71.7% of his shots from the field (first in league).

The Timberwolves receive 14.6 points per game from Naz Reid, plus 6.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Donte DiVincenzo's numbers on the season are 13.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest. He is making 42.1% of his shots from the field and 38.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.1 triples.

The Timberwolves get 14.8 points per game from Jaden McDaniels, plus 4.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.