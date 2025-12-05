Rockets vs. Suns Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 5

Rockets vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Friday, December 5, 2025

Friday, December 5, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN, AZFamily, and Suns+

The Houston Rockets (14-5) take the court against the Phoenix Suns (13-9) as double-digit, 11.5-point favorites on Friday, December 5, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET on SCHN, AZFamily, and Suns+. The over/under is 221.5 in the matchup.

Rockets vs. Suns Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -11.5 221.5 -549 +410

Rockets vs. Suns Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rockets win (73.7%)

Rockets vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Rockets are 13-6-0 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Suns are 14-6-2 this year.

Games involving the Rockets have hit the over 11 times out of 22 chances this season.

Suns games this year have eclipsed the over/under 11 times in 22 opportunities (50%).

Houston has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered four times in eight games at home, and it has covered nine times in 11 games on the road.

Looking at over/unders, the Rockets hit the over less often when playing at home, as they've gone over the total four times in eight opportunities this season (50%). In road games, they have hit the over seven times in 11 opportunities (63.6%).

Against the spread, Phoenix has performed better at home (8-3-1) than on the road (6-3-1).

In 2025-26 a lower percentage of the Suns' games have finished above the over/under at home (33.3%, four of 12) than away (70%, seven of 10).

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun is averaging 23.1 points, 7.1 assists and 9.1 boards.

Amen Thompson averages 17.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists, shooting 47.4% from the field.

Kevin Durant is averaging 25 points, 3.7 assists and 5.1 rebounds.

Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 14.8 points, 6.6 boards and 1.8 assists.

Reed Sheppard is averaging 13.2 points, 3.1 boards and 3.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.7 steals (fifth in NBA) and 0.6 blocked shots.

Suns Leaders

Per game, Devin Booker gets the Suns 25 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.7 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Collin Gillespie averages 13.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5 assists. He is also making 44.6% of his shots from the floor and 44.2% from 3-point range, with 3.1 treys per contest.

Royce O'Neale's numbers on the season are 11.3 points, 5.4 boards and 3 assists per contest. He is draining 42.8% of his shots from the field and 41.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.1 triples.

Per game, Mark Williams gives the Suns 12.9 points, 9 rebounds and 1.1 assists, plus 1.3 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Per game, Dillon Brooks gives the Suns 22.3 points, 3.1 boards and 1.8 assists, plus 1.7 steals (fifth in league) and 0.1 blocks.

