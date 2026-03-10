Rockets vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 10

Rockets vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Tuesday, March 10, 2026

Tuesday, March 10, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and TSN

The Toronto Raptors (36-27) are 5.5-point underdogs against the Houston Rockets (39-24) at Toyota Center on Tuesday, March 10, 2026. The game tips at 8 p.m. ET on SCHN and TSN. The matchup has a point total of 217.5.

Rockets vs. Raptors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -5.5 217.5 -210 +176

Rockets vs. Raptors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rockets win (70.7%)

Rockets vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Rockets are 27-36-0 against the spread this season.

The Raptors have played 63 games, with 31 wins against the spread.

This season, Rockets games have hit the over 28 times.

Raptors games this season have gone over the point total 38.1% of the time (24 out of 63 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Houston has played worse when playing at home, covering 10 times in 29 home games, and 17 times in 34 road games.

The Rockets have eclipsed the total in 10 of 29 home games (34.5%). They've fared better on the road, going over the total in 18 of 34 matchups (52.9%).

Toronto has performed better against the spread on the road (18-12-0) than at home (13-20-0) this year.

Looking at the over/under, Raptors games have finished over 13 of 33 times at home (39.4%), and 11 of 30 away (36.7%).

Rockets Leaders

Kevin Durant is averaging 26.1 points, 5.5 boards and 4.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Alperen Sengun averages 20.4 points, 9 rebounds and 6.1 assists.

Amen Thompson is averaging 17.6 points, 5.3 assists and 7.7 rebounds.

Jabari Smith Jr. averages 15.3 points, 6.9 boards and 1.8 assists, shooting 45.2% from the field and 36.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 made treys per game.

Reed Sheppard is averaging 13.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Raptors Leaders

Per game, Scottie Barnes gets the Raptors 18.9 points, 7.9 boards and 5.4 assists. He also averages 1.4 steals and 1.6 blocks (sixth in NBA).

Brandon Ingram's numbers on the season are 21.7 points, 5.7 boards and 3.8 assists per contest. He is draining 47% of his shots from the floor and 37% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.8 triples.

The Raptors are receiving 17.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game from Immanuel Quickley.

Per game, Sandro Mamukelashvili gets the Raptors 10.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks.

RJ Barrett averages 18.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He is sinking 48.7% of his shots from the field and 35.6% from 3-point range, with 1.8 treys per contest.

