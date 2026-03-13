Rockets vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 13

Rockets vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Friday, March 13, 2026

Friday, March 13, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN, Gulf Coast Sports, and Pelicans+

The Houston Rockets (40-25) host the New Orleans Pelicans (22-45) in a matchup of Southwest Division teams at Toyota Center, starting at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, March 13, 2026. The Pelicans are 7-point underdogs in the game, the third matchup between the squads this season. The over/under is 226.5 for the matchup.

Rockets vs. Pelicans Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -7 226.5 -270 +220

Rockets vs. Pelicans Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rockets win (82.5%)

Rockets vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Rockets have registered a 28-37-0 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Pelicans are 37-28-1 this season.

This season, Rockets games have hit the over 28 times out of 67 chances.

Pelicans games this year have gone over the point total 35 times in 67 opportunities (52.2%).

Houston has done a better job covering the spread in road games (17-18-0) than it has in home games (11-19-0).

In home games, the Rockets eclipse the over/under 33.3% of the time (10 of 30 games). They hit the over more often in away games, exceeding the total in 51.4% of games (18 of 35).

New Orleans has been better against the spread at home (21-13-0) than on the road (16-15-1) this year.

Looking at the over/under, Pelicans games have gone over more often at home (19 of 34, 55.9%) than on the road (16 of 33, 48.5%).

Rockets Leaders

Kevin Durant is averaging 25.9 points, 5.5 boards and 4.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Alperen Sengun is averaging 20.2 points, 6.1 assists and 9 boards.

Amen Thompson averages 17.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

Jabari Smith Jr. averages 15.4 points, 6.8 boards and 1.8 assists, shooting 45.5% from the field and 36.7% from downtown, with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Reed Sheppard is averaging 13.4 points, 2.8 boards and 3.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Pelicans Leaders

Per game, Trey Murphy III gets the Pelicans 22.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists. He also averages 1.6 steals (seventh in NBA) and 0.3 blocks.

The Pelicans are getting 11.7 points, 7 boards and 3.9 assists per game from Derik Queen.

Saddiq Bey averages 17.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He is making 45.2% of his shots from the field and 34.6% from 3-point range, with 2 triples per game.

Zion Williamson averages 21.4 points, 5.9 boards and 3.4 assists. He is draining 58.7% of his shots from the field (ninth in NBA).

Jeremiah Fears averages 13.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists. He is draining 42.6% of his shots from the floor and 33% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 treys per game.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.