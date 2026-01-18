Rockets vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 18

Rockets vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Sunday, January 18, 2026

Sunday, January 18, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN, Gulf Coast Sports, and Pelicans+

The Houston Rockets (24-15) host the New Orleans Pelicans (10-34) in a matchup of Southwest Division teams at Toyota Center, tipping off at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 18, 2026. The Pelicans are 13-point underdogs in the game, the second matchup between the squads this season. The point total for the matchup is set at 228.5.

Rockets vs. Pelicans Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -13 228.5 -699 +490

Rockets vs. Pelicans Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rockets win (86.6%)

Rockets vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Rockets have covered the spread 19 times in 39 games with a set spread.

The Pelicans have 23 wins against the spread in 44 games this year.

Games involving the Rockets have hit the over 19 times out of 44 chances this season.

Pelicans games this year have gone over the point total 54.5% of the time (24 out of 44 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Houston has played worse at home, covering seven times in 16 home games, and 12 times in 23 road games.

In terms of over/unders, the Rockets hit the over less often when playing at home, as they've gone over the total seven times in 16 opportunities this season (43.8%). On the road, they have hit the over 12 times in 23 opportunities (52.2%).

New Orleans' winning percentage against the spread at home is .600 (15-10-0). On the road, it is .421 (8-11-0).

In terms of the over/under, Pelicans games have finished over more frequently at home (15 of 25, 60%) than away (nine of 19, 47.4%).

Rockets Leaders

Kevin Durant is averaging 26.3 points, 5.4 boards and 4.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 1 block.

Amen Thompson is averaging 18.5 points, 5.1 assists and 7.7 boards.

Alperen Sengun is averaging 21.6 points, 6.4 assists and 9.2 boards.

Jabari Smith Jr. averages 15 points, 6.9 boards and 1.8 assists, shooting 42.5% from the field and 34.5% from downtown, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Reed Sheppard is averaging 12.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

Pelicans Leaders

Per game, Trey Murphy III gives the Pelicans 22.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists. He also averages 1.6 steals (fifth in league) and 0.3 blocks.

Per game, Derik Queen gives the Pelicans 12.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 1 block.

The Pelicans are getting 14.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game from Jeremiah Fears.

Zion Williamson's numbers on the season are 22.6 points, 5.8 boards and 3.5 assists per game. He is draining 58.7% of his shots from the floor (10th in league).

The Pelicans are getting 15.2 points, 5.7 boards and 2.2 assists per game from Saddiq Bey.

