Rockets vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 29

Rockets vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Monday, December 29, 2025

Monday, December 29, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas Coverage: FDSIN and SCHN

The Houston Rockets (19-10) host the Indiana Pacers (6-26) after winning four home games in a row. The Rockets are heavy favorites by 14.5 points in the contest, which tips at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, December 29, 2025. The matchup's over/under is 221.5.

Rockets vs. Pacers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -14.5 221.5 -952 +640

Rockets vs. Pacers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rockets win (80.4%)

Rockets vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Rockets have put together a record of 17-12-0 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Pacers are 15-17-0 this season.

This season, 17 of the Rockets' games have gone over the point total out of 32 chances.

Pacers games this year have gone over the total in 13 of 32 opportunities (40.6%).

When playing at home, Houston owns a worse record against the spread (6-5-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (11-7-0).

At home, the Rockets eclipse the total 45.5% of the time (five of 11 games). They hit the over more consistently in road games, eclipsing the total in 66.7% of games (12 of 18).

Indiana's winning percentage against the spread at home is .529 (9-8-0). On the road, it is .400 (6-9-0).

Pacers games have gone above the over/under more often at home (nine times out of 17) than on the road (four of 15) this year.

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun's numbers on the season are 22.7 points, 9.4 rebounds and 6.8 assists per contest, shooting 50.8% from the floor.

Amen Thompson is averaging 17.7 points, 7.3 boards and 5.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Kevin Durant is averaging 25.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 1 block.

Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 15.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

Reed Sheppard's numbers on the season are 13.4 points, 3 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, shooting 45.3% from the floor and 42.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.7 made treys.

Pacers Leaders

Pascal Siakam's numbers on the season are 23.4 points, 6.8 boards and 3.8 assists per contest. He is also sinking 47.8% of his shots from the field and 37.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 triples.

Per game, Andrew Nembhard gives the Pacers 17.3 points, 2.4 boards and 6.9 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Per game, Jay Huff provides the Pacers 8.1 points, 4 rebounds and 1.3 assists, plus 0.3 steals and 2.4 blocks (first in NBA).

Per game, Bennedict Mathurin provides the Pacers 18.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Jarace Walker averages 8.9 points, 4.6 boards and 1.9 assists. He is draining 33.7% of his shots from the field and 30.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per game.

