Rockets vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 1
Rockets vs. Mavericks Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, January 1, 2025
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas
- Coverage: SCHN and KFAA
Southwest Division foes square off when the Houston Rockets (21-11) host the Dallas Mavericks (20-13) at Toyota Center, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 1, 2025. The Mavericks are 5-point underdogs in the game, the second matchup between the teams this season. The over/under in the matchup is set at 222.5.
Rockets vs. Mavericks Odds & Spread
All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Spread
Total
Favorite Moneyline
Underdog Moneyline
|Rockets
|-5
|222.5
|-210
|+176
Rockets vs. Mavericks Prediction & Pick
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rockets win (61%)
Rockets vs. Mavericks Betting Trends
- The Rockets have covered the spread 19 times over 32 games with a set spread.
- In the Mavericks' 33 games this year, they have 19 wins against the spread.
- This season, Rockets games have hit the over 16 times out of 33 chances.
- Mavericks games this year have gone over the point total 17 times in 33 opportunities (51.5%).
- Against the spread, Houston has played better when playing at home, covering 10 times in 16 home games, and nine times in 16 road games.
- The Rockets have hit the over on the over/under in the same percentage of games at home as away games (50%).
- In 2024-25 against the spread, Dallas has a better winning percentage at home (.600, 9-6-0 record) than away (.556, 10-8-0).
- Mavericks games have finished above the over/under less frequently at home (five times out of 15) than away (12 of 18) this year.
Rockets Leaders
- Alperen Sengun's numbers on the season are 18.9 points, 10.8 boards and 5.1 assists per contest, shooting 49.1% from the floor.
- Fred VanVleet averages 15.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6 assists, shooting 37.9% from the field and 32.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Jalen Green is averaging 19.3 points, 2.6 assists and 4.4 boards.
- Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 11.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.3 steals and 1 block.
- Dillon Brooks is averaging 13.9 points, 4 boards and 1.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
Mavericks Leaders
- Luka Doncic's numbers on the season are 28.1 points, 8.3 boards and 7.8 assists per contest. He is also sinking 46.4% of his shots from the field and 35.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.4 triples.
- The Mavericks receive 24.6 points per game from Kyrie Irving, plus 4.5 boards and 5 assists.
- The Mavericks get 12.1 points per game from Daniel Gafford, plus 6.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists.
- The Mavericks receive 12.8 points per game from P.J. Washington, plus 7.5 boards and 2.2 assists.
- Klay Thompson averages 14.1 points, 3.4 boards and 1.9 assists. He is sinking 41.6% of his shots from the field and 38% from 3-point range, with 3 triples per contest.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.