Rockets vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 1

Rockets vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 1, 2025

Wednesday, January 1, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and KFAA

Southwest Division foes square off when the Houston Rockets (21-11) host the Dallas Mavericks (20-13) at Toyota Center, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 1, 2025. The Mavericks are 5-point underdogs in the game, the second matchup between the teams this season. The over/under in the matchup is set at 222.5.

Rockets vs. Mavericks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -5 222.5 -210 +176

Rockets vs. Mavericks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rockets win (61%)

Rockets vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Rockets have covered the spread 19 times over 32 games with a set spread.

In the Mavericks' 33 games this year, they have 19 wins against the spread.

This season, Rockets games have hit the over 16 times out of 33 chances.

Mavericks games this year have gone over the point total 17 times in 33 opportunities (51.5%).

Against the spread, Houston has played better when playing at home, covering 10 times in 16 home games, and nine times in 16 road games.

The Rockets have hit the over on the over/under in the same percentage of games at home as away games (50%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Dallas has a better winning percentage at home (.600, 9-6-0 record) than away (.556, 10-8-0).

Mavericks games have finished above the over/under less frequently at home (five times out of 15) than away (12 of 18) this year.

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun's numbers on the season are 18.9 points, 10.8 boards and 5.1 assists per contest, shooting 49.1% from the floor.

Fred VanVleet averages 15.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6 assists, shooting 37.9% from the field and 32.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jalen Green is averaging 19.3 points, 2.6 assists and 4.4 boards.

Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 11.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.3 steals and 1 block.

Dillon Brooks is averaging 13.9 points, 4 boards and 1.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Mavericks Leaders

Luka Doncic's numbers on the season are 28.1 points, 8.3 boards and 7.8 assists per contest. He is also sinking 46.4% of his shots from the field and 35.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.4 triples.

The Mavericks receive 24.6 points per game from Kyrie Irving, plus 4.5 boards and 5 assists.

The Mavericks get 12.1 points per game from Daniel Gafford, plus 6.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

The Mavericks receive 12.8 points per game from P.J. Washington, plus 7.5 boards and 2.2 assists.

Klay Thompson averages 14.1 points, 3.4 boards and 1.9 assists. He is sinking 41.6% of his shots from the field and 38% from 3-point range, with 3 triples per contest.

