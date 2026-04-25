Rockets vs. Lakers NBA Playoffs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 26

Rockets vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 26, 2026

Sunday, April 26, 2026 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas Coverage: NBC/Peacock

The Los Angeles Lakers are 5.5-point underdogs heading into a decisive Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on Sunday, tipping off at 9:30 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock. The Lakers have a 3-0 lead in the series. The matchup's point total is set at 207.5.

Rockets vs. Lakers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -5.5 207.5 -190 +160

Rockets vs. Lakers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rockets win (67.4%)

Rockets vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Rockets have covered the spread 35 times over 82 games with a set spread.

The Lakers are 45-36-1 against the spread this year.

Rockets games have gone over the total 39 times this season.

Lakers games this year have hit the over 52.4% of the time (43 out of 82 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Houston has played worse at home, covering 16 times in 41 home games, and 19 times in 41 road games.

Looking at point totals, the Rockets hit the over less often in home games, as they've eclipsed the total 16 times in 41 opportunities this season (39%). In away games, they have hit the over 23 times in 41 opportunities (56.1%).

Los Angeles' winning percentage against the spread at home is .585 (24-16-1). Away, it is .512 (21-20-0).

Looking at the over/under, Lakers games have finished over 23 of 41 times at home (56.1%), and 20 of 41 away (48.8%).

Rockets Leaders

Kevin Durant is averaging 26 points, 4.8 assists and 5.5 boards.

Alperen Sengun averages 20.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists, shooting 51.9% from the floor.

Amen Thompson averages 18.3 points, 7.8 boards and 5.3 assists, shooting 53.4% from the floor.

Jabari Smith Jr. averages 15.8 points, 6.9 boards and 1.9 assists, shooting 45% from the field and 36.3% from downtown, with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Reed Sheppard averages 13.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists, shooting 43% from the field and 39.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Lakers Leaders

Per game, LeBron James gets the Lakers 20.9 points, 6.1 boards and 7.2 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Per game, Austin Reaves gives the Lakers 23.3 points, 4.7 boards and 5.5 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Deandre Ayton's numbers on the season are 12.5 points, 8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. He is draining 67.1% of his shots from the field (second in NBA).

The Lakers are receiving 8.2 points, 4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Jake LaRavia.

Per game, Rui Hachimura provides the Lakers 11.5 points, 3.3 boards and 0.8 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks.

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