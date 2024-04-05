Rockets vs. Heat NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 5

Rockets vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Friday, April 5, 2024

Friday, April 5, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas Coverage: Space City Home Network and BSSUN

The Houston Rockets (38-38) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Miami Heat (42-34) on Friday, April 5, 2024 at Toyota Center as just 3-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and BSSUN. The over/under for the matchup is 217.5.

Rockets vs. Heat Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Heat -3 -112 -108 217.5 -110 -110 -158 +134

Rockets vs. Heat Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction:

Rockets vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Heat have gone 35-37-4 against the spread this season.

The Rockets have played 76 games, with 42 wins against the spread.

This season, Heat games have hit the over 30 times.

Rockets games this year have gone over the total in 36 of 76 opportunities (47.4%).

Against the spread, Miami has played worse when playing at home, covering 15 times in 38 home games, and 20 times in 38 road games.

The Heat have exceeded the over/under more often at home, hitting the over in 19 of 38 home matchups (50%). On the road, they have hit the over in 11 of 38 games (28.9%).

Against the spread, Houston has been better at home (26-12-1) than on the road (16-20-1).

Rockets games have finished above the over/under less frequently at home (18 times out of 39) than on the road (18 of 37) this year.

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo averages 19.6 points, 10.6 rebounds and 4 assists, shooting 52% from the floor.

Terry Rozier is averaging 19.9 points, 5.7 assists and 4.1 boards.

Jimmy Butler is averaging 21.1 points, 4.9 assists and 5.4 rebounds.

Jaime Jaquez is averaging 12 points, 2.6 assists and 3.9 rebounds.

Duncan Robinson averages 13.1 points, 2.5 boards and 2.9 assists, shooting 45.3% from the floor and 39.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Rockets Leaders

Fred VanVleet averages 16.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 8.1 assists. He is also sinking 41.3% of his shots from the field and 38% from 3-point range, with 3 triples per game.

The Rockets are getting 19.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game from Jalen Green.

Per game, Dillon Brooks provides the Rockets 12.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks.

The Rockets are getting 9.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from Amen Thompson.

Aaron Holiday's numbers on the season are 6.5 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. He is draining 44.4% of his shots from the field and 39.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.1 triples.

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $200 in Bonus Bets - if your bet wins - when you place your first $5 bet!

Watch FanDuel TV's new NBA show “Run It Back” with Lou Williams, Shams Charania, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the FanDuel Youtube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.