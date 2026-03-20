Rockets vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 20

Rockets vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Friday, March 20, 2026

Friday, March 20, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas Coverage: FDSSE, SCHN, and NBA TV

The Atlanta Hawks (38-31) are 4-point underdogs as they attempt to build on an 11-game winning streak when they visit the Houston Rockets (41-27) on Friday, March 20, 2026 at Toyota Center. The game airs at 8 p.m. ET on FDSSE, SCHN, and NBA TV. The matchup's over/under is set at 226.5.

Rockets vs. Hawks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -4 226.5 -176 +148

Rockets vs. Hawks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rockets win (70.7%)

Rockets vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Rockets have covered the spread in a matchup 28 times this season (28-40-0).

The Hawks are 37-32-0 against the spread this year.

This season, 29 of the Rockets' games have gone over the point total out of 69 chances.

The Hawks have eclipsed the over/under 49.3% of the time this season (34 of 69 games with a set point total).

Houston has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 11 times in 33 games when playing at home, and it has covered 17 times in 35 games when playing on the road.

When playing at home, the Rockets exceed the over/under 33.3% of the time (11 of 33 games). They hit the over more consistently in road games, eclipsing the total in 51.4% of games (18 of 35).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Atlanta has a lower winning percentage at home (.486, 17-18-0 record) than away (.588, 20-14-0).

Hawks games have gone above the over/under less often at home (14 times out of 35) than on the road (20 of 34) this year.

Rockets Leaders

Kevin Durant is averaging 25.7 points, 4.4 assists and 5.5 rebounds.

Alperen Sengun is averaging 20.3 points, 6.1 assists and 8.9 rebounds.

Amen Thompson is averaging 17.9 points, 7.8 boards and 5.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals (10th in league) and 0.6 blocked shots.

Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 15.5 points, 6.8 boards and 1.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Reed Sheppard's numbers on the season are 13.4 points, 2.8 boards and 3.2 assists per contest, shooting 42.7% from the floor and 38.7% from downtown, with an average of 2.6 made treys.

Hawks Leaders

Jalen Johnson is averaging 22.9 points, 10.5 boards and 8.1 assists for the Hawks.

The Hawks receive 20.3 points per game from Nickeil Alexander-Walker, plus 3.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Onyeka Okongwu's numbers on the season are 15.8 points, 7.8 boards and 3.2 assists per contest. He is making 48.4% of his shots from the floor and 38.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 2 treys.

The Hawks are getting 11.6 points, 6.7 boards and 6 assists per game from Dyson Daniels.

CJ McCollum averages 18.6 points, 3.4 boards and 3.7 assists. He is making 45% of his shots from the floor and 37% from 3-point range, with 2.5 triples per contest.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.