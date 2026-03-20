Utah State vs Villanova College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament First Round

The No. 8 Villanova Wildcats (24-8) will be looking to move on to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they square off against the No. 9 Utah State Aggies (28-6) on Friday. This 8-9 matchup in the West Region bracket tips off at 4:10 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Utah State vs. Villanova Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 20, 2026

Friday, March 20, 2026 Game time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET TV channel: TNT

TNT Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Arena: Viejas Arena

Utah State vs. Villanova Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Utah State win (59.6%)

Before you bet on Friday's Utah State-Villanova spread (Utah State -1.5) or over/under (146.5 points), check out the betting insights and trends below.

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Utah State vs. Villanova: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Utah State has put together a 14-19-0 record against the spread this season.

Villanova has compiled a 19-13-0 record against the spread this season.

Utah State covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point favorite or more 43.3% of the time. That's less often than Villanova covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more (55.6%).

The Aggies have a better record against the spread at home (5-9-0) than they do on the road (4-8-0).

The Wildcats' winning percentage against the spread at home is .500 (8-8-0). Away, it is .667 (8-4-0).

Utah State vs. Villanova: Moneyline Betting Stats

Utah State has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 30 games this year and has walked away with the win 26 times (86.7%) in those games.

This season, the Aggies have come away with a win 26 times in 30 chances when named as a favorite of at least -122 or better on the moneyline.

Villanova has won three of the nine games it was the underdog on the moneyline this season (33.3%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, the Wildcats have a 2-6 record (winning just 25% of their games).

Utah State has an implied victory probability of 55% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Utah State vs. Villanova Head-to-Head Comparison

Utah State averages 82.5 points per game (45th in college basketball) while giving up 70.4 per contest (80th in college basketball). It has a +414 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 12.1 points per game.

Michael Collins Jr. leads Utah State, recording 17.6 points per game (119th in the nation).

Villanova puts up 77.2 points per game (144th in college basketball) while allowing 70.8 per contest (93rd in college basketball). It has a +204 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 6.4 points per game.

Tyler Perkins leads Villanova, putting up 13.7 points per game (442nd in college basketball).

The Aggies win the rebound battle by 1.8 boards on average. They record 30.9 rebounds per game, which ranks 243rd in college basketball, while their opponents grab 29.1 per contest.

Mason Falslev is 327th in college basketball action with 5.8 rebounds per game to lead the Aggies.

The Wildcats are 261st in the country at 30.6 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 31 their opponents average.

Duke Brennan paces the Wildcats with 10.3 rebounds per game (11th in college basketball).

Utah State ranks 19th in college basketball by averaging 106.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 71st in college basketball, allowing 91 points per 100 possessions.

The Wildcats average 101.2 points per 100 possessions (90th in college basketball), while conceding 92.8 points per 100 possessions (111th in college basketball).

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