Rockets vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 13

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Monday, January 13, 2025

Monday, January 13, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas Coverage: NBA TV, SCHN, and FDSSE

The Houston Rockets (25-12) are favored (-2.5) to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (25-14) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, January 13, 2025 at Toyota Center. The matchup airs on NBA TV, SCHN, and FDSSE. The over/under is set at 235.5 in the matchup.

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -2.5 235.5 -144 +122

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rockets win (60.3%)

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Rockets have covered the spread in a game 22 times this season (22-14-1).

The Grizzlies are 26-12-1 against the spread this year.

This season, Rockets games have hit the over 19 times out of 39 chances.

The Grizzlies have hit the over 64.1% of the time this season (25 of 39 games with a set point total).

In home games, Houston has a worse record against the spread (11-7-1) compared to its ATS record in away games (11-7-0).

Looking at point totals, the Rockets hit the over less often when playing at home, as they've exceeded the total nine times in 19 opportunities this season (47.4%). On the road, they have hit the over 10 times in 18 opportunities (55.6%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Memphis has a better winning percentage at home (.700, 14-6-0 record) than on the road (.632, 12-6-1).

Grizzlies games have finished above the over/under 55% of the time at home (11 of 20), and 73.7% of the time away (14 of 19).

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun is averaging 19.3 points, 10.5 boards and 5 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Fred VanVleet is averaging 15.1 points, 4.2 boards and 5.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.7 steals (fifth in league) and 0.5 blocked shots.

Jalen Green is averaging 20.4 points, 2.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds.

Amen Thompson's numbers on the season are 12.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, shooting 56.2% from the floor.

Jabari Smith Jr. averages 11.9 points, 6.5 boards and 1 assists, shooting 43.5% from the floor and 35.4% from downtown, with 1.7 made treys per game.

Grizzlies Leaders

Jaren Jackson Jr. averages 22.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He is also draining 49.8% of his shots from the field and 34.7% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per contest.

The Grizzlies are receiving 16.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game from Desmond Bane.

Santi Aldama's numbers on the season are 12.9 points, 7.2 boards and 2.8 assists per contest. He is sinking 50.3% of his shots from the floor and 39.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 treys.

Scotty Pippen Jr. averages 10.5 points, 3.4 boards and 4.8 assists. He is making 47.2% of his shots from the floor and 38.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 treys per game.

The Grizzlies are receiving 21 points, 4.4 boards and 7.5 assists per game from Ja Morant.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.