Rico Dowdle Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Rams

Rico Dowdle and the Carolina Panthers will play the Los Angeles Rams and their 13th-ranked run defense (102.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 13, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

With Dowdle's next game versus the Rams, should you consider him for your DFS lineup? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Rico Dowdle Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Carolina Panthers vs. Los Angeles Rams

Carolina Panthers vs. Los Angeles Rams Game Date: November 30, 2025

November 30, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.4

10.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.3

11.3 Projected Rushing Yards: 68.11

68.11 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.33

0.33 Projected Receiving Yards: 13.11

13.11 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Dowdle Fantasy Performance

With 146.4 fantasy points in 2025 (12.2 per game), Dowdle is the 11th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 30th overall.

During his last three games, Dowdle has delivered 29.7 total fantasy points (9.9 per game), rushing the ball 43 times for 136 yards and one score. As a receiver, he has tacked on 101 yards on 12 receptions (14 targets).

Dowdle has 61.2 total fantasy points (12.2 per game) in his last five games, carrying the ball 76 times for 320 yards with three touchdowns. In the receiving game, he has added 112 yards on 14 catches (17 targets).

The peak of Dowdle's season as a fantasy producer came against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6, as he put up 29.9 fantasy points by scampering for 183 yards on 30 attempts. In the passing game, he caught four passes on five targets for 56 yards and one TD.

From a fantasy standpoint, Rico Dowdle had his worst performance of the season in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, when he tallied just 1.6 fantasy points (3 carries, 12 yards).

Rams Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has allowed only two players to rack up over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of Eight players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Rams this season.

Los Angeles has allowed three players to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

The Rams have allowed only two players to throw for at least three touchdowns in a game this year.

Los Angeles has given up over 100 yards receiving to four players this year.

The Rams have allowed 13 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this season.

No player has caught more than one TD pass against Los Angeles this season.

The Rams have allowed just one player to put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of four players have run for at least one TD versus Los Angeles this season.

The Rams have not allowed two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this season.

