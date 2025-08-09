FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Rico Dowdle 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Rico Dowdle 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle could be a fantasy selection for you this coming year -- continue reading for stats and fantasy projections.

Rico Dowdle Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Dowdle's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points158.86523
2025 Projected Fantasy Points87.413645

Rico Dowdle 2024 Game-by-Game

Dowdle picked up 18.3 fantasy points -- 22 carries, 112 yards, 1 TD -- in Week 13 against the New York Giants, his best game of the season. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1@Browns3.2826011032
Week 2Saints5.9730054059
Week 3Ravens5.6832053056
Week 4@Giants12.11146011161
Week 5@Steelers17.420870221114
Week 6Lions5.5525065055
Week 9@Falcons16.712750651107

Rico Dowdle vs. Other Panthers Rushers

The Panthers, who ranked 23rd in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 57.2% of the time while running the football 42.8% of the time. Below is a look at how Dowdle's 2024 rushing figures stack up against his Carolina Panthers teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Rico Dowdle2351,0792244.6
Chuba Hubbard2501,19510414.8
Bryce Young432496105.8
Raheem Blackshear1580015.3

Want more data and analysis on Rico Dowdle? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

