Rico Dowdle 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle could be a fantasy selection for you this coming year -- continue reading for stats and fantasy projections.

Rico Dowdle Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Dowdle's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 158.8 65 23 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 87.4 136 45

Rico Dowdle 2024 Game-by-Game

Dowdle picked up 18.3 fantasy points -- 22 carries, 112 yards, 1 TD -- in Week 13 against the New York Giants, his best game of the season. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 @Browns 3.2 8 26 0 1 1 0 32 Week 2 Saints 5.9 7 30 0 5 4 0 59 Week 3 Ravens 5.6 8 32 0 5 3 0 56 Week 4 @Giants 12.1 11 46 0 1 1 1 61 Week 5 @Steelers 17.4 20 87 0 2 2 1 114 Week 6 Lions 5.5 5 25 0 6 5 0 55 Week 9 @Falcons 16.7 12 75 0 6 5 1 107 View Full Table ChevronDown

Rico Dowdle vs. Other Panthers Rushers

The Panthers, who ranked 23rd in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 57.2% of the time while running the football 42.8% of the time. Below is a look at how Dowdle's 2024 rushing figures stack up against his Carolina Panthers teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Rico Dowdle 235 1,079 2 24 4.6 Chuba Hubbard 250 1,195 10 41 4.8 Bryce Young 43 249 6 10 5.8 Raheem Blackshear 15 80 0 1 5.3

Want more data and analysis on Rico Dowdle? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.