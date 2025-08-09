Rico Dowdle 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle could be a fantasy selection for you this coming year -- continue reading for stats and fantasy projections.
Rico Dowdle Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Dowdle's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|158.8
|65
|23
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|87.4
|136
|45
Rico Dowdle 2024 Game-by-Game
Dowdle picked up 18.3 fantasy points -- 22 carries, 112 yards, 1 TD -- in Week 13 against the New York Giants, his best game of the season. See the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|@Browns
|3.2
|8
|26
|0
|1
|1
|0
|32
|Week 2
|Saints
|5.9
|7
|30
|0
|5
|4
|0
|59
|Week 3
|Ravens
|5.6
|8
|32
|0
|5
|3
|0
|56
|Week 4
|@Giants
|12.1
|11
|46
|0
|1
|1
|1
|61
|Week 5
|@Steelers
|17.4
|20
|87
|0
|2
|2
|1
|114
|Week 6
|Lions
|5.5
|5
|25
|0
|6
|5
|0
|55
|Week 9
|@Falcons
|16.7
|12
|75
|0
|6
|5
|1
|107
Rico Dowdle vs. Other Panthers Rushers
The Panthers, who ranked 23rd in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 57.2% of the time while running the football 42.8% of the time. Below is a look at how Dowdle's 2024 rushing figures stack up against his Carolina Panthers teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Rico Dowdle
|235
|1,079
|2
|24
|4.6
|Chuba Hubbard
|250
|1,195
|10
|41
|4.8
|Bryce Young
|43
|249
|6
|10
|5.8
|Raheem Blackshear
|15
|80
|0
|1
|5.3
