Nuggets vs. Timberwolves NBA Playoffs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 20

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Monday, April 20, 2026

Monday, April 20, 2026 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: NBC/Peacock

The Minnesota Timberwolves are 6.5-point underdogs heading into Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Monday, tipping off at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock. The Nuggets are up 1-0 in the series. The matchup's point total is 230.5.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -6.5 230.5 -255 +210

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nuggets win (60.9%)

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Nuggets have covered the spread 44 times this season (44-38-0).

Against the spread, the Timberwolves are 38-44-0 this season.

Games involving the Nuggets have hit the over 52 times this season.

Timberwolves games this year have gone over the point total 45.1% of the time (37 out of 82 games with a set point total).

When playing at home, Denver owns a worse record against the spread (20-21-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (24-17-0).

The Nuggets have gone over the over/under in a lower percentage of home games (56.1%) than road games (70.7%).

Minnesota has been better against the spread away (20-21-0) than at home (18-23-0) this year.

In terms of the over/under, Timberwolves games have gone over less often at home (14 of 41, 34.1%) than away (23 of 41, 56.1%).

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic is averaging 27.7 points, 10.7 assists and 12.9 boards.

Jamal Murray's numbers on the season are 25.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game, shooting 48.3% from the floor and 43.5% from beyond the arc (seventh in NBA), with an average of 3.3 made treys (fifth in NBA).

Tim Hardaway Jr. averages 13.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

Bruce Brown is averaging 7.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Cameron Johnson's numbers on the season are 12.2 points, 3.8 boards and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 48% from the floor and 43% from beyond the arc (eighth in NBA), with an average of 2 made 3-pointers.

Timberwolves Leaders

Julius Randle averages 21.1 points, 6.7 boards and 5 assists. He is also sinking 48.1% of his shots from the floor and 31.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per game.

Anthony Edwards' numbers on the season are 28.8 points, 5 boards and 3.7 assists per game. He is making 48.9% of his shots from the field and 39.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.4 triples (third in league).

Per game, Rudy Gobert provides the Timberwolves 10.9 points, 11.5 boards and 1.7 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 1.6 blocks (sixth in NBA).

Naz Reid averages 13.6 points, 6.2 boards and 2.2 assists. He is making 45.6% of his shots from the floor and 36.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per contest.

Donte DiVincenzo's numbers on the season are 12.2 points, 4.1 boards and 3.8 assists per game. He is sinking 40.6% of his shots from the field and 37.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 3 treys.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.