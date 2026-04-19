Cavaliers vs. Raptors NBA Playoffs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 20

Cavaliers vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Monday, April 20, 2026

Monday, April 20, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Rocket Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: Peacock and NBC Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers take a 1-0 lead into Game 2 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs. The Cavaliers are favored by 8.5 points in the contest, which airs on Peacock and NBC Sports at 7 p.m. ET. The matchup's over/under is 223.5.

Cavaliers vs. Raptors Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -8.5 223.5 -340 +275

Cavaliers vs. Raptors Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cavaliers win (64.1%)

Cavaliers vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Cavaliers are 33-47-2 against the spread this season.

The Raptors have 42 wins against the spread in 82 games this season.

Games involving the Cavaliers have hit the over 41 times this season.

Raptors games this season have gone over the total in 33 of 82 opportunities (40.2%).

At home, Cleveland sports a better record against the spread (17-23-1) compared to its ATS record in road games (16-24-1).

The Cavaliers have exceeded the over/under in a lower percentage of home games (41.5%) than games on the road (58.5%).

This season, Toronto is 20-21-0 at home against the spread (.488 winning percentage). Away, it is 22-19-0 ATS (.537).

In terms of the over/under, Raptors games have gone over more often at home (19 of 41, 46.3%) than on the road (14 of 41, 34.1%).

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell averages 27.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists, shooting 48.3% from the floor and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with 3.2 made treys per game (sixth in NBA).

James Harden averages 23.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 8 assists.

Evan Mobley averages 18.2 points, 9 rebounds and 3.6 assists, shooting 54.6% from the floor and 29.7% from downtown, with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

Jarrett Allen's numbers on the season are 15.4 points, 8.5 boards and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 63.8% from the field (fifth in NBA).

Jaylon Tyson is averaging 13.2 points, 5.1 boards and 2.2 assists.

Raptors Leaders

Per game, Scottie Barnes gets the Raptors 18.1 points, 7.5 boards and 5.9 assists. He also averages 1.4 steals and 1.5 blocks (ninth in NBA).

Brandon Ingram averages 21.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He is also draining 47.7% of his shots from the field and 38.2% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per game.

The Raptors are receiving 16.4 points, 4 boards and 5.9 assists per game from Immanuel Quickley.

Per game, RJ Barrett gets the Raptors 19.3 points, 5.3 boards and 3.3 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Raptors are receiving 11.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Sandro Mamukelashvili.

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