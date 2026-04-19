Knicks vs. Hawks NBA Playoffs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 20

Knicks vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Monday, April 20, 2026

Monday, April 20, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: NBC/Peacock

The New York Knicks bring a 1-0 series lead into Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs. The Knicks are favored by 5.5 points in the matchup, which airs on NBC/Peacock at 8 p.m. ET. The matchup has an over/under of 216.5.

Knicks vs. Hawks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -5.5 216.5 -230 +190

Knicks vs. Hawks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Knicks win (73.8%)

Knicks vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Knicks have covered the spread 42 times in 82 games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the Hawks are 44-38-0 this year.

This season, Knicks games have hit the over 37 times.

The Hawks have hit the over 50% of the time this season (41 of 82 games with a set point total).

New York has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 27 times in 40 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered 15 times in 42 opportunities in road games.

The Knicks have eclipsed the total in 19 of 40 home games (47.5%), compared to 18 of 42 road games (42.9%).

Atlanta has been better against the spread away (23-18-0) than at home (21-20-0) this season.

In terms of the over/under, Hawks games have gone over less frequently at home (17 of 41, 41.5%) than away (24 of 41, 58.5%).

Knicks Leaders

Jalen Brunson is averaging 26 points, 3.3 boards and 6.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 20.1 points, 11.9 rebounds and 3 assists, shooting 50.1% from the floor and 36.8% from downtown, with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Mikal Bridges averages 14.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists, shooting 49% from the field and 37.1% from downtown, with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

OG Anunoby averages 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists, shooting 48.4% from the field and 38.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 made treys per game.

Josh Hart is averaging 12 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Hawks Leaders

Jalen Johnson is averaging 22.5 points, 10.3 rebounds and 7.9 assists for the Hawks.

The Hawks are receiving 20.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game from Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

Per game, Dyson Daniels gets the Hawks 11.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists, plus 2 steals (first in league) and 0.4 blocks.

The Hawks receive 15.2 points per game from Onyeka Okongwu, plus 7.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

CJ McCollum's numbers on the season are 18.7 points, 3.3 boards and 3.9 assists per contest. He is draining 45.5% of his shots from the floor and 37.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.5 triples.

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