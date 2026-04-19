Phillies vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 19
Odds updated as of 2:14 a.m.
The Sunday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Phillies vs Braves Game Info
- Philadelphia Phillies (8-12) vs. Atlanta Braves (14-7)
- Date: Sunday, April 19, 2026
- Time: 7:20 p.m. ET
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: Peacock
Phillies vs Braves Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: PHI: (-122) | ATL: (+104)
- Spread: PHI: +1.5 (-215) | ATL: -1.5 (+176)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)
Phillies vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Andrew Painter (Phillies) - 1-0, 3.77 ERA vs Grant Holmes (Braves) - 1-1, 3.32 ERA
The Phillies will look to Andrew Painter (1-0) against the Braves and Grant Holmes (1-1). Painter has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Painter's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Braves are 2-2-0 ATS in Holmes' four starts with a set spread. The Braves have not been a moneyline underdog when Holmes starts this season.
Phillies vs Braves Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Braves win (50.1%)
Phillies vs Braves Moneyline
- Philadelphia is the favorite, -122 on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a +104 underdog on the road.
Phillies vs Braves Spread
- The Braves are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Phillies. The Braves are +176 to cover, while the Phillies are -215 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.
Phillies vs Braves Over/Under
- Phillies versus Braves, on April 19, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -114 and the under -106.
Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves on FanDuel today!
Phillies vs Braves Betting Trends
- The Phillies have come away with eight wins in the 19 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- This season Philadelphia has been victorious seven times in 18 chances when named as a favorite of at least -122 on the moneyline.
- Contests with the Phillies have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 10 of 20 chances this season.
- The Phillies have an against the spread mark of 4-16-0 in 20 games with a line this season.
- The Braves have compiled a 1-2 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 33.3% of those games).
- Atlanta has played as a moneyline underdog of +104 or longer in just one game this season, which it won.
- The Braves have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 21 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in nine of those games (9-11-1).
- The Braves have gone 13-8-0 against the spread this season.
Phillies Player Leaders
- Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia in total hits (20) this season while batting .270 with 10 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .357 and a slugging percentage of .527.
- He ranks 55th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.
- Trea Turner leads Philadelphia in slugging percentage (.383) thanks to six extra-base hits. He's batting .259 with an on-base percentage of .310.
- Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 75th, his on-base percentage 120th, and his slugging percentage 100th.
- Turner brings a six-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .237 with two home runs, three walks and four RBIs.
- Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with an OBP of .364 this season while batting .211 with 13 walks and 12 runs scored.
- Brandon Marsh is batting .281 with a .309 OBP and 11 RBI for Philadelphia this season.
Braves Player Leaders
- Drake Baldwin has accumulated a team-high .523 slugging percentage. He's batting .318 with an on-base percentage of .375.
- Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 13th, his on-base percentage is 38th, and he is 27th in slugging.
- Baldwin brings a five-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .364 with a double, a walk and two RBIs.
- Matt Olson's 24 hits and .394 OBP are both team-highs. He has a batting average of .296 while slugging .605.
- He is currently 34th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.
- Ozzie Albies is batting .280 with two doubles, four home runs and six walks.
- Dominic Smith is hitting .362 with two doubles, four home runs and two walks.
Phillies vs Braves Head to Head
- 4/18/2026: 3-1 ATL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 4/17/2026: 9-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 8/31/2025: 3-1 ATL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 8/30/2025: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
- 8/29/2025: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)
- 8/28/2025: 19-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)
- 6/29/2025: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)
- 6/28/2025: 6-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)
- 5/29/2025: 9-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
- 5/29/2025: 5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
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