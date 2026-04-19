Phillies vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 19

Odds updated as of 2:14 a.m.

The Sunday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Phillies vs Braves Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (8-12) vs. Atlanta Braves (14-7)

Date: Sunday, April 19, 2026

Sunday, April 19, 2026 Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: Peacock

Phillies vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-122) | ATL: (+104)

PHI: (-122) | ATL: (+104) Spread: PHI: +1.5 (-215) | ATL: -1.5 (+176)

PHI: +1.5 (-215) | ATL: -1.5 (+176) Total: 8 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Phillies vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Andrew Painter (Phillies) - 1-0, 3.77 ERA vs Grant Holmes (Braves) - 1-1, 3.32 ERA

The Phillies will look to Andrew Painter (1-0) against the Braves and Grant Holmes (1-1). Painter has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Painter's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Braves are 2-2-0 ATS in Holmes' four starts with a set spread. The Braves have not been a moneyline underdog when Holmes starts this season.

Phillies vs Braves Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (50.1%)

Phillies vs Braves Moneyline

Philadelphia is the favorite, -122 on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a +104 underdog on the road.

Phillies vs Braves Spread

The Braves are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Phillies. The Braves are +176 to cover, while the Phillies are -215 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Phillies vs Braves Over/Under

Phillies versus Braves, on April 19, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -114 and the under -106.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Braves Betting Trends

The Phillies have come away with eight wins in the 19 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Philadelphia has been victorious seven times in 18 chances when named as a favorite of at least -122 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Phillies have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 10 of 20 chances this season.

The Phillies have an against the spread mark of 4-16-0 in 20 games with a line this season.

The Braves have compiled a 1-2 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 33.3% of those games).

Atlanta has played as a moneyline underdog of +104 or longer in just one game this season, which it won.

The Braves have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 21 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in nine of those games (9-11-1).

The Braves have gone 13-8-0 against the spread this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia in total hits (20) this season while batting .270 with 10 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .357 and a slugging percentage of .527.

He ranks 55th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

Trea Turner leads Philadelphia in slugging percentage (.383) thanks to six extra-base hits. He's batting .259 with an on-base percentage of .310.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 75th, his on-base percentage 120th, and his slugging percentage 100th.

Turner brings a six-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .237 with two home runs, three walks and four RBIs.

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with an OBP of .364 this season while batting .211 with 13 walks and 12 runs scored.

Brandon Marsh is batting .281 with a .309 OBP and 11 RBI for Philadelphia this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Drake Baldwin has accumulated a team-high .523 slugging percentage. He's batting .318 with an on-base percentage of .375.

Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 13th, his on-base percentage is 38th, and he is 27th in slugging.

Baldwin brings a five-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .364 with a double, a walk and two RBIs.

Matt Olson's 24 hits and .394 OBP are both team-highs. He has a batting average of .296 while slugging .605.

He is currently 34th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Ozzie Albies is batting .280 with two doubles, four home runs and six walks.

Dominic Smith is hitting .362 with two doubles, four home runs and two walks.

Phillies vs Braves Head to Head

4/18/2026: 3-1 ATL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-1 ATL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/17/2026: 9-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

9-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/31/2025: 3-1 ATL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-1 ATL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/30/2025: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 8/29/2025: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 8/28/2025: 19-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

19-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 6/29/2025: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

2-1 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 6/28/2025: 6-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

6-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/29/2025: 9-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

9-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/29/2025: 5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

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