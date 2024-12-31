Rhamondre Stevenson Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bills

In Week 18 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), RB Rhamondre Stevenson and the New England Patriots will meet the Buffalo Bills, who have the 13th-ranked run defense in the NFL (117.9 yards allowed per game).

Stevenson vs. Bills Game Info

Matchup: New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills

New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 6.6

6.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.4

7.4 Projected Rushing Yards: 43.38

43.38 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.25

0.25 Projected Receiving Yards: 8.85

8.85 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Stevenson Fantasy Performance

With 142.9 fantasy points this season (9.5 per game), Stevenson is the 25th-ranked player at the RB position. He ranks 78th among all players.

During his last three games, Stevenson has 19.9 total fantasy points (6.6 per game), carrying the ball 27 times for 130 yards and one touchdown.

Stevenson has delivered 32.6 total fantasy points (6.5 per game) during his last five games, running the ball 53 times for 216 yards and one score. As a receiver, he has tacked on 50 yards on five receptions (eight targets).

The peak of Stevenson's fantasy season so far was Week 8 against the New York Jets, when he carried 20 times for 48 yards and two touchdowns on his way to 20.5 fantasy points. He also had three receptions (on three targets) for 17 yards as a pass-catcher.

From a fantasy perspective, Rhamondre Stevenson had his worst performance of the season last week against the Los Angeles Chargers, when he posted just 0.1 fantasy points (2 carries, 1 yard).

Bills Defensive Performance

Buffalo has allowed three players to put up more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Bills have allowed at least one passing TD to 14 opposing QBs this year.

Buffalo has allowed two or more passing TDs to nine opposing QBs this season.

The Bills have allowed two players to pass for at least three touchdowns in a game this season.

Buffalo has allowed five players to rack up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of 26 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Bills this year.

Buffalo has allowed at least two receiving TDs to one player this season.

The Bills have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to three players this season.

A total of 11 players have run for at least one touchdown against Buffalo this year.

A total of One player has run for more than one touchdown against the Bills this year.

