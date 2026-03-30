Reds vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 30

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The MLB's Monday schedule includes the Cincinnati Reds taking on the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Reds vs Pirates Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (2-1) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (1-2)

Date: Monday, March 30, 2026

Monday, March 30, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: Fox Sports 1, Reds.TV, and SportsNet PT+

Reds vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CIN: (-124) | PIT: (+106)

CIN: (-124) | PIT: (+106) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+172) | PIT: +1.5 (-210)

CIN: -1.5 (+172) | PIT: +1.5 (-210) Total: 8 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Reds vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chase Burns (Reds) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Braxton Ashcraft (Pirates) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Reds will look to Chase Burns versus the Pirates and Braxton Ashcraft. In seven games he pitched with a spread last season, Burns and his team finished with a 1-6-0 record ATS. Burns and his team lost each of the three games he appeared in last season when they were the moneyline favorite. Last season Ashcraft and his team went 6-2-0 against the spread in games he pitched. Ashcraft and his team went 3-4 in games he appeared in when they were the moneyline underdog a season ago.

Reds vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Reds win (57.6%)

Reds vs Pirates Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Reds vs. Pirates reveal Cincinnati as the favorite (-124) and Pittsburgh as the underdog (+106) on the road.

Reds vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are at the Reds, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Pirates are +172 to cover the spread, and the Reds are -210.

Reds vs Pirates Over/Under

The Reds-Pirates contest on March 30 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -118 and the under at -104.

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Reds vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Reds were victorious in 34, or 52.3%, of the 65 contests they were chosen as favorites last season.

Last season Cincinnati came away with a win 20 times in 38 chances when named as a favorite of at least -124 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Reds and their opponents hit the over in 61 of their 155 games with a total last season.

The Pirates were the moneyline underdog 107 times last season. They finished 45-62 in those games.

Pittsburgh went 37-51 in games it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer (42%).

The Pirates combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 58 times last season for a 58-88-7 record against the over/under.

Reds Player Leaders

Last season, Elly De La Cruz finished with a slugging percentage of .440, fueled by 60 extra-base hits.

Eugenio Suarez had 134 hits while batting .228 with 77 extra-base hits.

TJ Friedl ended last season with an OBP of .364 while batting .261 with 81 walks and 82 runs scored.

Spencer Steer slashed .238/.312/.411 and finished with an OPS of .723.

Pirates Player Leaders

Brandon Lowe had 130 hits with a batting average of .256 last season.

Ryan O'Hearn had an OBP of .366 while batting .281.

Marcell Ozuna hit .232 with 19 doubles, 21 home runs and 94 walks a season ago.

Bryan Reynolds slugged .402 while batting .245.

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