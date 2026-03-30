Brewers vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 30

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The MLB slate on Monday includes the Milwaukee Brewers facing the Tampa Bay Rays.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Brewers vs Rays Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (3-0) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (1-2)

Date: Monday, March 30, 2026

Monday, March 30, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: Brewers.TV and Rays.TV

Brewers vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-152) | TB: (+128)

MIL: (-152) | TB: (+128) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+146) | TB: +1.5 (-176)

MIL: -1.5 (+146) | TB: +1.5 (-176) Total: 8 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Brewers vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kyle Harrison (Brewers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Nick Martínez (Rays) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Brewers will give the nod to Kyle Harrison versus the Rays and Nick Martinez. Harrison and his team were 3-3-0 against the spread when he pitched last season. Harrison and his team won as favorites in 75% of his four appearances last season with a moneyline. Last season Martinez and his team finished 12-14-0 against the spread when he pitched. Martinez and his team finished 6-10 in the 16 games he pitched when they were the underdog on the moneyline a season ago.

Brewers vs Rays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (55.1%)

Brewers vs Rays Moneyline

Tampa Bay is the underdog, +128 on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is a -152 favorite at home.

Brewers vs Rays Spread

The Rays are at +1.5 on the runline against the Brewers. The Rays are -176 to cover the spread, and the Brewers are +146.

Brewers vs Rays Over/Under

The over/under for Brewers-Rays on March 30 is 8. The over is +100, and the under is -122.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. Tampa Bay Rays on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Rays Betting Trends

The Brewers came away with 63 wins in the 100 contests they were listed as the favorites last season.

Last season Milwaukee came away with a win 28 times in 38 chances when named as a favorite of at least -152 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents hit the over in 82 of their 168 games with a total last season.

The Rays finished 32-47 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog last season (winning 40.5% of those games).

Tampa Bay went 8-17 when it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +128 or longer (32%).

The Rays combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 69 times last season for a 69-79-9 record against the over/under.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang had an OBP of .359 to go with a slugging percentage of .435 last season.

Christian Yelich slashed .264/.343/.452 and finished with an OPS of .795.

William Contreras ended his last campaign with 147 hits, an OBP of .355, plus a slugging percentage of .399.

Sal Frelick slashed .288/.351/.405 and finished with an OPS of .756.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero had 159 hits with a batting average of .264 last season.

Yandy Diaz had a .366 OBP while slugging .482.

Chandler Simpson hit .295 with 15 doubles, three triples and 20 walks a season ago.

Cedric Mullins hit .216 with 23 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 50 walks.

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