Brewers vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 30
Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.
The MLB slate on Monday includes the Milwaukee Brewers facing the Tampa Bay Rays.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Brewers vs Rays Game Info
- Milwaukee Brewers (3-0) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (1-2)
- Date: Monday, March 30, 2026
- Time: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Coverage: Brewers.TV and Rays.TV
Brewers vs Rays Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: MIL: (-152) | TB: (+128)
- Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+146) | TB: +1.5 (-176)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)
Brewers vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Kyle Harrison (Brewers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Nick Martínez (Rays) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA
The Brewers will give the nod to Kyle Harrison versus the Rays and Nick Martinez. Harrison and his team were 3-3-0 against the spread when he pitched last season. Harrison and his team won as favorites in 75% of his four appearances last season with a moneyline. Last season Martinez and his team finished 12-14-0 against the spread when he pitched. Martinez and his team finished 6-10 in the 16 games he pitched when they were the underdog on the moneyline a season ago.
Brewers vs Rays Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Brewers win (55.1%)
Brewers vs Rays Moneyline
- Tampa Bay is the underdog, +128 on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is a -152 favorite at home.
Brewers vs Rays Spread
- The Rays are at +1.5 on the runline against the Brewers. The Rays are -176 to cover the spread, and the Brewers are +146.
Brewers vs Rays Over/Under
- The over/under for Brewers-Rays on March 30 is 8. The over is +100, and the under is -122.
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Brewers vs Rays Betting Trends
- The Brewers came away with 63 wins in the 100 contests they were listed as the favorites last season.
- Last season Milwaukee came away with a win 28 times in 38 chances when named as a favorite of at least -152 or shorter on the moneyline.
- The Brewers and their opponents hit the over in 82 of their 168 games with a total last season.
- The Rays finished 32-47 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog last season (winning 40.5% of those games).
- Tampa Bay went 8-17 when it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +128 or longer (32%).
- The Rays combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 69 times last season for a 69-79-9 record against the over/under.
Brewers Player Leaders
- Brice Turang had an OBP of .359 to go with a slugging percentage of .435 last season.
- Christian Yelich slashed .264/.343/.452 and finished with an OPS of .795.
- William Contreras ended his last campaign with 147 hits, an OBP of .355, plus a slugging percentage of .399.
- Sal Frelick slashed .288/.351/.405 and finished with an OPS of .756.
Rays Player Leaders
- Junior Caminero had 159 hits with a batting average of .264 last season.
- Yandy Diaz had a .366 OBP while slugging .482.
- Chandler Simpson hit .295 with 15 doubles, three triples and 20 walks a season ago.
- Cedric Mullins hit .216 with 23 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 50 walks.
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