Red Sox vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 30

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Boston Red Sox are among the MLB squads playing on Monday, up against the Houston Astros.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Red Sox vs Astros Game Info

Boston Red Sox (1-2) vs. Houston Astros (2-2)

Date: Monday, March 30, 2026

Monday, March 30, 2026 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and NESN

Red Sox vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-116) | HOU: (-102)

BOS: (-116) | HOU: (-102) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+146) | HOU: +1.5 (-178)

BOS: -1.5 (+146) | HOU: +1.5 (-178) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Red Sox vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez (Red Sox) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Lance McCullers (Astros) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Red Sox will give the nod to Ranger Suarez versus the Astros and Lance McCullers. Suarez and his team were 13-13-0 ATS in his 26 appearances with a spread last season. Suarez and his team won as favorites in 59.1% of his 22 appearances last season with a moneyline. Last season McCullers and his team were 8-5-0 against the spread in games he pitched. McCullers and his team put together a 4-1 record in the five games he appeared in when they were the moneyline underdog a season ago.

Red Sox vs Astros Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Sox win (54.8%)

Red Sox vs Astros Moneyline

Houston is the underdog, -102 on the moneyline, while Boston is a -116 favorite despite being on the road.

Red Sox vs Astros Spread

The Astros are hosting the Red Sox, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Astros are +146 to cover the spread, and the Red Sox are -178.

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Red Sox-Astros on March 30, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Bet on Boston Red Sox vs. Houston Astros on FanDuel today!

Red Sox vs Astros Betting Trends

The Red Sox won in 58, or 57.4%, of the 101 contests they were named as odds-on favorites in the last year.

Last season Boston came away with a win 55 times in 94 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Red Sox and their opponents hit the over in 74 of their 164 games with a total last season.

The Astros went 32-25 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline last season (winning 56.1% of those games).

When it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer last year, Houston went 26-19 (57.8%).

The Astros combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 72 times last season for a 72-85-4 record against the over/under.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Last season, Jarren Duran finished with 16 home runs, 84 RBI and a batting average of .256 last season.

Trevor Story hit 25 homers while driving in 96 runs.

Last season, Ceddanne Rafaela finished with 16 home runs, 63 RBI and a batting average of .249 last season.

Caleb Durbin slashed .256/.334/.387 and finished with an OPS of .721.

Astros Player Leaders

Jose Altuve racked up a slugging percentage of .442 and a batting average of .265 last season.

Jeremy Pena racked up 150 hits with a .363 OBP.

Yainer Diaz had 25 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 20 walks while hitting .256 last season.

Christian Walker hit .238 with 24 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 40 walks.

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