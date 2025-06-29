Reds vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 29

Odds updated as of 1:11 p.m.

The MLB slate on Sunday includes the Cincinnati Reds taking on the San Diego Padres.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Reds vs Padres Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (43-40) vs. San Diego Padres (45-37)

Date: Sunday, June 29, 2025

Sunday, June 29, 2025 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: FDSOH and SDPA

Reds vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CIN: (-134) | SD: (+116)

CIN: (-134) | SD: (+116) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+142) | SD: +1.5 (-172)

CIN: -1.5 (+142) | SD: +1.5 (-172) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Reds vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nick Lodolo (Reds) - 5-5, 3.63 ERA vs Stephen Kolek (Padres) - 3-3, 3.95 ERA

The probable pitchers are Nick Lodolo (5-5) for the Reds and Stephen Kolek (3-3) for the Padres. Lodolo and his team have a record of 7-7-0 against the spread when he starts. Lodolo's team is 3-4 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Padres are 6-4-0 ATS in Kolek's 10 starts that had a set spread. The Padres have a 1-3 record in Kolek's four starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Reds vs Padres Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Reds win (55.2%)

Reds vs Padres Moneyline

The Reds vs Padres moneyline has Cincinnati as a -134 favorite, while San Diego is a +116 underdog on the road.

Reds vs Padres Spread

The Reds are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Padres. The Reds are +142 to cover, and the Padres are -172.

Reds vs Padres Over/Under

Reds versus Padres, on June 29, has an over/under of 9.5, with the over being -104 and the under -118.

Bet on Cincinnati Reds vs. San Diego Padres on FanDuel today!

Reds vs Padres Betting Trends

The Reds have won in 16, or 50%, of the 32 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Cincinnati has been victorious six times in 12 chances when named as a favorite of at least -134 on the moneyline.

The Reds' games have gone over the total in 35 of their 79 opportunities.

The Reds have an against the spread record of 42-37-0 in 79 games with a line this season.

The Padres have been the underdog on the moneyline 37 total times this season. They've gone 17-20 in those games.

San Diego has a 13-14 record (winning 48.1% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +116 or longer.

The Padres have played in 81 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 34 times (34-44-3).

The Padres have a 43-38-0 record ATS this season (covering 53.1% of the time).

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz leads Cincinnati in slugging percentage (.506) and total hits (88) this season. He's batting .277 with an on-base percentage of .353.

He is 47th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging among qualified batters in MLB.

TJ Friedl has 87 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .377. He's batting .288 and slugging .424.

Among qualifiers, he is 27th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and 81st in slugging percentage.

Spencer Steer has collected 70 base hits, an OBP of .300 and a slugging percentage of .399 this season.

Steer has logged a hit or more in seven straight games. During his last 10 outings he is batting .425 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and nine RBIs.

Gavin Lux is batting .271 with a .357 OBP and 37 RBI for Cincinnati this season.

Lux has safely hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .357 with a double, a home run and five RBIs.

Padres Player Leaders

Manny Machado has a team-high OBP (.357) and slugging percentage (.486), while pacing the Padres in hits (93, while batting .297).

Including all qualified players in MLB, he is 17th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is hitting .257 with 11 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 38 walks. He's slugging .446 with an on-base percentage of .346.

Including all qualifying players, he is 82nd in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging percentage.

Luis Arraez is hitting .283 with 16 doubles, four triples, four home runs and 13 walks.

Gavin Sheets is hitting .265 with 14 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 22 walks.

Reds vs Padres Head to Head

6/28/2025: 6-4 SD (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

6-4 SD (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/27/2025: 8-1 CIN (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

8-1 CIN (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/23/2024: 6-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/22/2024: 7-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/21/2024: 2-0 CIN (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

2-0 CIN (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/1/2024: 6-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/30/2024: 6-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

6-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/29/2024: 5-2 CIN (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-2 CIN (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/2/2023: 4-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/1/2023: 12-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!