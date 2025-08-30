Reds vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 31

Odds updated as of 11:12 a.m.

Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Cincinnati Reds and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Reds vs Cardinals Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (68-68) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (68-69)

Date: Sunday, August 31, 2025

Sunday, August 31, 2025 Time: 12:10 p.m. ET

12:10 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: FDSOH and FDSMW

Reds vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CIN: (-148) | STL: (+126)

CIN: (-148) | STL: (+126) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+138) | STL: +1.5 (-166)

CIN: -1.5 (+138) | STL: +1.5 (-166) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Reds vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer (Reds) - 11-9, 4.06 ERA vs Andre Pallante (Cardinals) - 6-12, 5.44 ERA

The Reds will give the ball to Brady Singer (11-9, 4.06 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Cardinals will counter with Andre Pallante (6-12, 5.44 ERA). Singer's team is 14-10-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Singer's team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 5-5. The Cardinals have gone 13-13-0 ATS in Pallante's 26 starts with a set spread. The Cardinals have a 6-10 record in Pallante's 16 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Reds vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Reds win (55.3%)

Reds vs Cardinals Moneyline

Cincinnati is a -148 favorite on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a +126 underdog on the road.

Reds vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are +1.5 on the spread (-166 to cover), and Cincinnati is +138 to cover the runline.

Reds vs Cardinals Over/Under

The over/under for the Reds versus Cardinals game on Aug. 31 has been set at 8.5, with -100 odds on the over and -122 odds on the under.

Reds vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Reds have been favorites in 54 games this season and have come away with the win 28 times (51.9%) in those contests.

This year Cincinnati has won eight of 15 games when listed as at least -148 on the moneyline.

The Reds and their opponents have gone over in 50 of their 129 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Reds have posted a record of 67-62-0 against the spread this season.

The Cardinals are 35-36 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 49.3% of those games).

St. Louis has a record of 10-15 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer (40%).

The Cardinals have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 131 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 68 of those games (68-58-5).

The Cardinals have collected a 67-64-0 record ATS this season (covering 51.1% of the time).

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz leads Cincinnati with 145 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .453. He's batting .273 with an on-base percentage of .342.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 38th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage, and 60th in slugging.

De La Cruz will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .217 with a double and a triple.

TJ Friedl leads Cincinnati in OBP (.364) this season, fueled by 126 hits. He's batting .262 while slugging .370.

He ranks 66th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 136th in slugging in MLB.

Spencer Steer is batting .235 with a .399 slugging percentage and 63 RBI this year.

Steer takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .222 with a double, a home run, three walks and an RBI.

Miguel Andujar is batting .314 with a .353 OBP and 40 RBI for Cincinnati this season.

Andujar enters this matchup on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .313 with a double, two walks and two RBIs.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Willson Contreras is batting .253 with 30 doubles, 20 home runs and 41 walks. He's slugging .449 with an on-base percentage of .338.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 91st in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 57th and he is 66th in slugging.

Masyn Winn is batting .255 with 27 doubles, nine home runs and 32 walks. He's slugging .370 with an on-base percentage of .311.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 85th, his on-base percentage ranks 112th, and he is 136th in slugging.

Lars Nootbaar has 22 doubles, 13 home runs and 54 walks while hitting .237.

Ivan Herrera has 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 32 walks while batting .284.

Reds vs Cardinals Head to Head

8/30/2025: 4-2 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-2 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/29/2025: 7-5 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-5 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/22/2025: 4-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/21/2025: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

6-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 6/20/2025: 6-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/1/2025: 9-1 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-1 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/30/2025: 9-1 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

9-1 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/30/2025: 6-0 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-0 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/28/2025: 3-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/12/2024: 6-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

