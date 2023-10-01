Reds vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for October 1

Odds updated as of 11:35 AM

The MLB schedule on Sunday includes the Cincinnati Reds taking on the St. Louis Cardinals.

Reds vs Cardinals Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (82-79) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (70-91)

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 3:15 PM ET

3:15 PM ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: BSMW

Reds vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CIN: (-116) | STL: (-102)

CIN: (-116) | STL: (-102) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+140) | STL: +1.5 (-170)

CIN: -1.5 (+140) | STL: +1.5 (-170) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Reds vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Hunter Greene (Reds) - 4-6, 4.71 ERA vs Miles Mikolas (Cardinals) - 8-13, 4.82 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Reds will send Hunter Greene (4-6) to the mound, while Mikolas (8-13) will get the nod for the Cardinals. When Greene starts, his team is 10-11-0 against the spread this season. Greene's team has a record of 2-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Cardinals have a 14-19-0 ATS record in Mikolas' 33 starts with a set spread. The Cardinals have been the underdog on the moneyline in 15 of Mikolas' starts this season, and they went 5-10 in those matchups.

Reds vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cardinals win (51.7%)

Reds vs Cardinals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cardinals-Reds, St. Louis is the underdog at -102, and Cincinnati is -116 playing on the road.

Reds vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are +1.5 on the run line against the Reds. The Cardinals are -170 to cover, and the Reds are +140.

Reds vs Cardinals Over/Under

Reds versus Cardinals on October 1 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -122 and the under set at -100.

Reds vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Reds have won in 22, or 55%, of the 40 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Cincinnati has come away with a win 19 times in 36 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Reds and their opponents have gone over in 80 of their 160 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Reds are 94-67-0 against the spread in their 161 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cardinals are 35-46 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 43.2% of those games).

St. Louis has gone 30-38 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer (44.1%).

The Cardinals have played in 159 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 76 times (76-78-5).

The Cardinals have gone 74-85-0 ATS this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Spencer Steer leads Cincinnati OPS (.820) this season. He has a .271 batting average, an on-base percentage of .356, and a slugging percentage of .464.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 45th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 48th in slugging.

Steer hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .273 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and three RBI.

TJ Friedl leads Cincinnati in total hits (136) this season while batting .279 with 48 extra-base hits. He's slugging .468 with an on-base percentage of .353.

He ranks 23rd in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage and 45th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Friedl has picked up a hit in 10 games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .351 with two doubles, four home runs, eight walks and 10 RBI.

Jonathan India is batting .244 with a .407 slugging percentage and 61 RBI this year.

India has recorded at least one base hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .389 with three doubles, a home run, five walks and three RBI.

Jake Fraley has been key for Cincinnati with 86 hits, an OBP of .339 plus a slugging percentage of .443.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Paul Goldschmidt has a .447 slugging percentage, which leads the Cardinals. He's batting .268 with an on-base percentage of .363.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average is 50th, his on-base percentage is 20th, and he is 65th in slugging.

Lars Nootbaar's .369 on-base percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .263 while slugging .424.

He is 61st in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 83rd in slugging percentage in the majors.

Tommy Edman is batting .246 with 25 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 35 walks.

Jordan Walker is hitting .269 with 18 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 37 walks.

Reds vs Cardinals Head to Head

9/30/2023: 15-6 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

15-6 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/29/2023: 19-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

19-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/10/2023: 7-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/9/2023: 4-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/8/2023: 9-4 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

9-4 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/11/2023: 4-3 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-3 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/23/2023: 8-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/25/2023: 2-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

2-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/24/2023: 10-3 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

10-3 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/22/2023: 6-5 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

