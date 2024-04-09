Reds vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 9

Odds updated as of 3:26 PM

In MLB action on Tuesday, the Cincinnati Reds take on the Milwaukee Brewers.

Reds vs Brewers Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (6-4) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (6-3)

Date: Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Tuesday, April 9, 2024 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: BSWI

Reds vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CIN: (-138) | MIL: (+118)

CIN: (-138) | MIL: (+118) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+136) | MIL: +1.5 (-164)

CIN: -1.5 (+136) | MIL: +1.5 (-164) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Reds vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Frankie Montás (Reds) - 2-0, 0.77 ERA vs Joe Ross (Brewers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Reds will send Frankie Montas (2-0) to the mound, while Joe Ross will get the nod for the Brewers. Montas helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Montas' team won his only start as a favorite this season. Ross has started only one game with a set spread, which the Brewers failed to cover. The Brewers were the underdog on the moneyline for one Ross start this season -- they lost.

Reds vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (53.2%)

Reds vs Brewers Moneyline

Cincinnati is the favorite, -138 on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is a +118 underdog on the road.

Reds vs Brewers Spread

The Brewers are at the Reds, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Brewers are +136 to cover the spread, and the Reds are -164.

Reds vs Brewers Over/Under

The over/under for Reds-Brewers on April 9 is 9.5. The over is -100, and the under is -122.

Reds vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Reds have come away with four wins in the six contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Cincinnati has won two of three games when listed as at least -138 on the moneyline.

The Reds' games have gone over the total in seven of their nine opportunities.

The Reds are 4-5-0 against the spread in their nine games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Brewers have won three of the five games they were the moneyline underdog this season (60%).

Milwaukee has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +118 or longer.

The Brewers have played in nine games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total five times (5-4-0).

The Brewers have gone 5-4-0 against the spread this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Spencer Steer leads Cincinnati with 14 hits and an OBP of .465, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .757. He's batting .378.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks eighth in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

Elly De La Cruz has three doubles, a triple, two home runs and three walks. He's batting .297 and slugging .595 with an on-base percentage of .366.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 54th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging percentage.

Will Benson has nine hits this season and has a slash line of .257/.333/.629.

Jonathan India has no home runs, but three RBI and a batting average of .242 this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang is hitting .379 with three doubles, a home run and three walks. He's slugging .586 with an on-base percentage of .424.

He is seventh in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Turang hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .267 with a double, a home run, two walks and six RBI.

William Contreras has a .439 OBP while slugging .667. Both are team-highs. He has a batting average of .389.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him fifth, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 12th in slugging.

Christian Yelich leads the Brewers with nine hits.

Willy Adames is hitting .257 with a double, two home runs and five walks.

Reds vs Brewers Head to Head

4/8/2024: 10-8 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

10-8 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/16/2023: 4-3 MIL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-3 MIL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 7/15/2023: 3-0 MIL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-0 MIL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/14/2023: 1-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

1-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/9/2023: 1-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

1-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/25/2022: 2-1 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

2-1 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/24/2022: 10-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

10-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 9/23/2022: 5-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

5-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/22/2022: 5-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 7/8/2023: 8-5 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

