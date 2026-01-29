NHL
Red Wings vs Capitals NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 29
The Detroit Red Wings versus the Washington Capitals is on the NHL schedule for Thursday.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Red Wings vs Capitals Game Info
- Detroit Red Wings (32-17-5) vs. Washington Capitals (25-22-7)
- Date: Thursday, January 29, 2026
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- Coverage: ESPN+
Red Wings vs Capitals Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Red Wings (-122)
|Capitals (+102)
|5.5
|Red Wings (-1.5)
Red Wings vs Capitals Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Red Wings win (54%)
Red Wings vs Capitals Puck Line
- The Capitals are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Red Wings. The Capitals are -245 to cover the spread, and the Red Wings are +194.
Red Wings vs Capitals Over/Under
- The over/under for the Red Wings versus Capitals game on Jan. 29 has been set at 5.5, with -142 odds on the over and +116 odds on the under.
Red Wings vs Capitals Moneyline
- Washington is the underdog, +102 on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -122 favorite at home.