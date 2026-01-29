Red Wings vs Capitals NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 29

The Detroit Red Wings versus the Washington Capitals is on the NHL schedule for Thursday.

Red Wings vs Capitals Game Info

Detroit Red Wings (32-17-5) vs. Washington Capitals (25-22-7)

Date: Thursday, January 29, 2026

Thursday, January 29, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: ESPN+

Red Wings vs Capitals Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Red Wings (-122) Capitals (+102) 5.5 Red Wings (-1.5)

Red Wings vs Capitals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Red Wings win (54%)

Red Wings vs Capitals Puck Line

The Capitals are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Red Wings. The Capitals are -245 to cover the spread, and the Red Wings are +194.

Red Wings vs Capitals Over/Under

The over/under for the Red Wings versus Capitals game on Jan. 29 has been set at 5.5, with -142 odds on the over and +116 odds on the under.

Red Wings vs Capitals Moneyline

Washington is the underdog, +102 on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -122 favorite at home.

