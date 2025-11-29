NHL
Red Wings vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 29
NHL action on Saturday includes the Detroit Red Wings taking on the Boston Bruins.
Red Wings vs Bruins Game Info
- Detroit Red Wings (13-11-1) vs. Boston Bruins (14-12)
- Date: Saturday, November 29, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Coverage: ESPN+
Red Wings vs Bruins Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Red Wings (-160)
|Bruins (+132)
|5.5
|Red Wings (-1.5)
Red Wings vs Bruins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Bruins win (56%)
Red Wings vs Bruins Puck Line
- The Bruins are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home against the Red Wings. The Bruins are -188 to cover the spread, and the Red Wings are +152.
Red Wings vs Bruins Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Red Wings-Bruins on Nov. 29, with the over being -114 and the under -106.
Red Wings vs Bruins Moneyline
- The Red Wings vs Bruins moneyline has Detroit as a -160 favorite, while Boston is a +132 underdog at home.