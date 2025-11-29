FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Red Wings vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 29

Red Wings vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 29

NHL action on Saturday includes the Detroit Red Wings taking on the Boston Bruins.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Red Wings vs Bruins Game Info

  • Detroit Red Wings (13-11-1) vs. Boston Bruins (14-12)
  • Date: Saturday, November 29, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Red Wings vs Bruins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Red Wings (-160)Bruins (+132)5.5Red Wings (-1.5)

Red Wings vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Bruins win (56%)

Red Wings vs Bruins Puck Line

  • The Bruins are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home against the Red Wings. The Bruins are -188 to cover the spread, and the Red Wings are +152.

Red Wings vs Bruins Over/Under

  • An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Red Wings-Bruins on Nov. 29, with the over being -114 and the under -106.

Red Wings vs Bruins Moneyline

  • The Red Wings vs Bruins moneyline has Detroit as a -160 favorite, while Boston is a +132 underdog at home.

