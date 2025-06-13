Red Sox vs Yankees Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 13

Odds updated as of 10:14 a.m.

In MLB action on Friday, the Boston Red Sox take on the New York Yankees.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this matchup.

Red Sox vs Yankees Game Info

Boston Red Sox (34-36) vs. New York Yankees (42-25)

Date: Friday, June 13, 2025

Friday, June 13, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: MLB Network, NESN, and YES

Red Sox vs Yankees Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-144) | NYY: (+122)

BOS: (-144) | NYY: (+122) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+146) | NYY: +1.5 (-176)

BOS: -1.5 (+146) | NYY: +1.5 (-176) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Red Sox vs Yankees Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Garrett Crochet (Red Sox) - 6-4, 2.35 ERA vs Ryan Yarbrough (Yankees) - 3-1, 4.17 ERA

The probable pitchers are Garrett Crochet (6-4) for the Red Sox and Ryan Yarbrough (3-1) for the Yankees. Crochet and his team are 7-7-0 ATS this season when he starts. Crochet's team has a record of 6-6 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Yankees have a 4-2-0 record against the spread in Yarbrough's starts. The Yankees were the underdog on the moneyline for one Yarbrough start this season -- they won.

Red Sox vs Yankees Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Sox win (56.2%)

Red Sox vs Yankees Moneyline

New York is a +122 underdog on the moneyline, while Boston is a -144 favorite at home.

Red Sox vs Yankees Spread

The Red Sox are hosting the Yankees and are favored by 1.5 runs (+146 to cover) on the runline. New York is -176 to cover.

Red Sox versus Yankees on June 13 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.

Bet on Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees on FanDuel today!

Red Sox vs Yankees Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been chosen as favorites in 46 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (50%) in those games.

This season Boston has come away with a win five times in 14 chances when named as a favorite of at least -144 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Red Sox have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 33 of 70 chances this season.

The Red Sox are 36-34-0 against the spread in their 70 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Yankees have gone 1-5 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 16.7% of those games).

New York has played as a moneyline underdog of +122 or longer in only two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The Yankees have played in 66 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 29 times (29-34-3).

The Yankees have put together a 31-35-0 record against the spread this season (covering 47% of the time).

Red Sox Player Leaders

Rafael Devers leads Boston with an OBP of .405 this season while batting .276 with 54 walks and 46 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .506.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 45th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.

Jarren Duran has an OPS of .753, fueled by an OBP of .325 and a team-best slugging percentage of .428 this season. He's batting .271.

He ranks 55th in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage and 81st in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Duran brings a nine-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last 10 games he is batting .279 with five doubles, a triple, a home run, four walks and four RBIs.

Ceddanne Rafaela has 57 hits this season and has a slash line of .254/.306/.402.

Rafaela brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double and four walks.

Carlos Narvaez has been key for Boston with 50 hits, an OBP of .355 plus a slugging percentage of .458.

Narvaez brings a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .235 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge has accumulated a team-best OBP (.488) and slugging percentage (.776), while leading the Yankees in hits (98, while batting .392).

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks first in batting average, while his on-base percentage is first and he is first in slugging.

Cody Bellinger is hitting .255 with 11 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 26 walks. He's slugging .446 with an on-base percentage of .327.

His batting average is 87th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 85th, and he is 64th in slugging.

Paul Goldschmidt is batting .313 with 13 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 22 walks.

Anthony Volpe is batting .244 with 20 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 25 walks.

Red Sox vs Yankees Head to Head

6/8/2025: 11-7 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

11-7 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 6/7/2025: 10-7 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

10-7 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/6/2025: 9-6 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

9-6 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 9/15/2024: 5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 9/14/2024: 7-1 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

7-1 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 9/13/2024: 5-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/12/2024: 2-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

2-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 7/28/2024: 8-2 NYY (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

8-2 NYY (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/27/2024: 11-8 NYY (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

11-8 NYY (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/26/2024: 9-7 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!