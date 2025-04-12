Red Sox vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 12

Odds updated as of 11:12 a.m.

The Boston Red Sox are among the MLB teams in action on Saturday, up against the Chicago White Sox.

Red Sox vs White Sox Game Info

Boston Red Sox (7-8) vs. Chicago White Sox (3-10)

Date: Saturday, April 12, 2025

Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and NESN

Red Sox vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-156) | CHW: (+132)

BOS: (-156) | CHW: (+132) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+106) | CHW: +1.5 (-128)

BOS: -1.5 (+106) | CHW: +1.5 (-128) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Red Sox vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Richard Fitts (Red Sox) - 0-2, 4.50 ERA vs Martín Pérez (White Sox) - 1-0, 0.73 ERA

The probable starters are Richard Fitts (0-2) for the Red Sox and Martin Perez (1-0) for the White Sox. Fitts has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Fitts' team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Perez has started two games with set spreads, and the White Sox covered in both chances. The White Sox were the underdog on the moneyline for two Perez starts this season -- they split the games.

Red Sox vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Red Sox win (54.5%)

The Red Sox vs White Sox moneyline has Boston as a -156 favorite, while Chicago is a +132 underdog at home.

The Red Sox are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the White Sox. The Red Sox are +106 to cover, and the White Sox are -128.

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Red Sox-White Sox game on April 12, with the over available at -114 and the under at -106.

Red Sox vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Red Sox have come away with six wins in the 11 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Boston has been listed as a favorite of -156 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

The Red Sox's games have gone over the total in five of their 15 opportunities.

The Red Sox are 7-8-0 against the spread in their 15 games that had a posted line this season.

The White Sox have won 23.1% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (3-10).

Chicago is 3-9 (winning just 25% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +132 or longer.

The White Sox have combined with opponents to go over the total six times this season for a 6-6-1 record against the over/under.

The White Sox have gone 8-5-0 ATS this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Wilyer Abreu leads Boston in OBP (.481) and total hits (16) this season. He's batting .364 batting average while slugging .659.

He ranks sixth in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Alex Bregman has an OPS of .822, fueled by an OBP of .338 and a team-best slugging percentage of .484 this season. He's batting .290.

His batting average ranks 41st among qualified players, his on-base percentage 75th, and his slugging percentage 50th.

Bregman heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .167 with a double and two RBI.

Kristian Campbell has 16 hits this season and has a slash line of .333/.431/.542.

Rafael Devers has one home run, nine RBI and a batting average of .268 this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Lenyn Sosa has a slugging percentage of .375 and has 10 hits, both team-best numbers for the White Sox. He's batting .250 and with an on-base percentage of .268.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 83rd in batting average, 142nd in on-base percentage and 106th in slugging percentage.

Sosa hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with a double, a walk and three RBI.

Michael A. Taylor has a double, a home run and two walks while hitting .250. He's slugging .417 with an on-base percentage of .308.

Nick Maton has two home runs and six walks while hitting .185.

Matt Thaiss is hitting .227 with two doubles and eight walks.

Red Sox vs White Sox Head to Head

4/11/2025: 11-1 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

11-1 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/8/2024: 7-2 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

7-2 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 9/7/2024: 7-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

7-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 9/6/2024: 3-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

3-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 6/9/2024: 6-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/8/2024: 6-1 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

6-1 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 6/7/2024: 7-2 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

7-2 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/6/2024: 14-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

14-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 9/24/2023: 3-2 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-2 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/23/2023: 1-0 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

