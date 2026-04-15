Red Sox vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 15

Odds updated as of 8:11 p.m.

In MLB action on Wednesday, the Boston Red Sox take on the Minnesota Twins.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Red Sox vs Twins Game Info

Boston Red Sox (6-10) vs. Minnesota Twins (10-7)

Date: Wednesday, April 15, 2026

Wednesday, April 15, 2026 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: Twins.TV and NESN

Red Sox vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-126) | MIN: (+108)

BOS: (-126) | MIN: (+108) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+142) | MIN: +1.5 (-172)

BOS: -1.5 (+142) | MIN: +1.5 (-172) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Red Sox vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Connelly Early (Red Sox) - 0-0, 2.63 ERA vs Simeon Woods Richardson (Twins) - 0-2, 4.60 ERA

The Red Sox will give the nod to Connelly Early against the Twins and Simeon Woods Richardson (0-2). Early and his team have yet to cover the spread in any of their three chances this season. Early's team has been upset in each of the three games he's started as the moneyline favorite. In all of Woods Richardson's three starts that had a set spread, the Twins failed to cover. The Twins were the underdog on the moneyline for two Woods Richardson starts this season -- they lost both.

Red Sox vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Sox win (50.4%)

Red Sox vs Twins Moneyline

Boston is the favorite, -126 on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a +108 underdog despite being at home.

Red Sox vs Twins Spread

The Twins are hosting the Red Sox, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Twins are +142 to cover the spread, and the Red Sox are -172.

The Red Sox-Twins game on April 15 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -124 and the under at +102.

Bet on Boston Red Sox vs. Minnesota Twins on FanDuel today!

Red Sox vs Twins Betting Trends

The Red Sox have come away with six wins in the 14 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Boston has a record of 4-7 when favored by -126 or more this year.

Contests with the Red Sox have gone over the total set by bookmakers in nine of 16 chances this season.

The Red Sox have an against the spread record of 5-11-0 in 16 games with a line this season.

The Twins have compiled an 8-5 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 61.5% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer, Minnesota has gone 7-4 (63.6%).

The Twins have had an over/under set by bookmakers 17 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 10 of those games (10-7-0).

The Twins have an 11-6-0 record against the spread this season (covering 64.7% of the time).

Red Sox Player Leaders

Wilyer Abreu has 22 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .597, both of which are tops among Boston hitters this season. He has a .355 batting average and an on-base percentage of .403.

Among qualified batters in baseball, he is sixth in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging.

Willson Contreras has 17 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .443. He's batting .304 and slugging .500.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 38th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging percentage.

Contreras enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .400 with a double, a home run, a walk and seven RBIs.

Jarren Duran is batting .196 with a .314 slugging percentage and 10 RBI this year.

Duran heads into this matchup with three games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .190 with a double, a home run, two walks and six RBIs.

Ceddanne Rafaela is batting .319 with a .385 OBP and five RBI for Boston this season.

Rafaela has safely hit in nine games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is batting .355 with a double, two walks and three RBIs.

Twins Player Leaders

Josh Bell has accumulated a team-high OBP (.382) and slugging percentage (.518), and leads the Twins in hits (15, while batting .268).

He is 68th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Ryan Jeffers is hitting .317 with two doubles, two home runs and eight walks. He's slugging .512 with an on-base percentage of .440.

Luke Keaschall has two doubles, a home run and six walks while batting .215.

Victor Caratini is hitting .271 with a double, a home run and seven walks.

Red Sox vs Twins Head to Head

4/13/2026: 13-6 MIN (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

13-6 MIN (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 7/30/2025: 13-1 BOS (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

13-1 BOS (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/29/2025: 8-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/28/2025: 5-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/4/2025: 5-4 MIN (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

5-4 MIN (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 5/3/2025: 4-3 MIN (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-3 MIN (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/2/2025: 6-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/22/2024: 9-3 BOS (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

9-3 BOS (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/22/2024: 8-1 BOS (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

8-1 BOS (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/20/2024: 4-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

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