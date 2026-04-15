Cardinals vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 15

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

The St. Louis Cardinals versus the Cleveland Guardians is on the MLB schedule for Wednesday.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Cardinals vs Guardians Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (8-8) vs. Cleveland Guardians (10-7)

Date: Wednesday, April 15, 2026

Wednesday, April 15, 2026 Time: 1:15 p.m. ET

1:15 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: Cardinals.TV and CleGuardians.TV

Cardinals vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: STL: (-116) | CLE: (-102)

STL: (-116) | CLE: (-102) Spread: STL: +1.5 (-200) | CLE: -1.5 (+164)

STL: +1.5 (-200) | CLE: -1.5 (+164) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Cardinals vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dustin May (Cardinals) - 1-2, 9.45 ERA vs Slade Cecconi (Guardians) - 0-2, 5.74 ERA

The probable pitchers are Dustin May (1-2) for the Cardinals and Slade Cecconi (0-2) for the Guardians. May's team is 1-2-0 against the spread in his starts this season. This will be May's first game as the moneyline favorite this season. When Cecconi starts, the Guardians are 1-2-0 against the spread. The Guardians were the moneyline underdog for three Cecconi starts this season -- they lost each time.

Cardinals vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cardinals win (52.6%)

Cardinals vs Guardians Moneyline

St. Louis is a -116 favorite on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a -102 underdog on the road.

Cardinals vs Guardians Spread

The Guardians are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Cardinals. The Guardians are +164 to cover, while the Cardinals are -200 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Cardinals vs Guardians Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Cardinals-Guardians on April 15, with the over at +100 and the under at -122.

Bet on St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cleveland Guardians on FanDuel today!

Cardinals vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Cardinals have split the two games they've played as odds-on favorites this season.

St. Louis has been listed as a favorite of -116 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

Contests with the Cardinals have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in nine of 16 chances this season.

The Cardinals have an against the spread mark of 7-9-0 in 16 games with a line this season.

The Guardians have compiled an 8-6 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 57.1% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, Cleveland has a 7-6 record (winning 53.8% of its games).

The Guardians have had an over/under set by bookmakers 17 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in eight of those games (8-9-0).

The Guardians have put together an 11-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Jordan Walker leads St. Louis with 20 hits and an OBP of .394, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .767. He's batting .333.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 11th, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is first in slugging.

Walker hopes to build on a nine-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .366 with seven home runs, three walks and 12 RBIs.

Alec Burleson has three doubles, two home runs and 11 walks. He's batting .271 and slugging .424 with an on-base percentage of .380.

His batting average ranks 64th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 40th, and his slugging percentage 72nd.

Burleson has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with a double, a home run, two walks and five RBIs.

JJ Wetherholt has 13 hits this season and has a slash line of .213/.329/.279.

Ivan Herrera has been key for St. Louis with 11 hits, an OBP of .365 plus a slugging percentage of .246.

Herrera takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .222 with four walks.

Guardians Player Leaders

Chase DeLauter has 15 hits, a team-high for the Guardians. He's batting .300 and slugging .680 with an on-base percentage of .379.

He is 41st in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in the majors.

DeLauter takes a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .333 with four doubles, four walks and three RBIs.

Jose Ramirez is batting .200 with four doubles, two home runs and nine walks. He's slugging .354 with an on-base percentage of .297.

He is currently 141st in batting average, 128th in on-base percentage and 110th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Angel Martinez has accumulated a team-high .385 on-base percentage.

Steven Kwan's .339 slugging percentage paces his team.

Cardinals vs Guardians Head to Head

4/13/2026: 9-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

9-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 6/29/2025: 7-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/28/2025: 9-6 STL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

9-6 STL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/27/2025: 5-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/22/2024: 2-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

2-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/21/2024: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-5 STL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/20/2024: 5-1 CLE (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-1 CLE (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/28/2023: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-3 CLE (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/27/2023: 2-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/26/2023: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

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