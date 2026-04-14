Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 15
The Miami Marlins versus the Atlanta Braves is a game to see on a Wednesday MLB slate that features plenty of competitive matchups. We have predictions for every game in the article below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Arizona Diamondbacks at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 12:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Kyle Bradish vs. Eduardo Rodríguez
- Records: Orioles (9-7), Diamondbacks (9-8)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -152
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +128
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 51.23%
- Orioles Win Probability: 48.77%
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Cleveland Guardians at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: CARD and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Dustin May vs. Slade Cecconi
- Records: Cardinals (8-8), Guardians (10-7)
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -116
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 52.60%
- Guardians Win Probability: 47.40%
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Boston Red Sox at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: Simeon Woods Richardson vs. Connelly Early
- Records: Twins (10-7), Red Sox (6-10)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -126
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 50.39%
- Twins Win Probability: 49.61%
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San Francisco Giants at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: CINR and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Rhett Lowder vs. Tyler Mahle
- Records: Reds (9-7), Giants (6-10)
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -108
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 51.65%
- Reds Win Probability: 48.35%
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Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: DSN and ROYL
- Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty vs. Seth Lugo
- Records: Tigers (7-9), Royals (7-9)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -126
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 62.36%
- Royals Win Probability: 37.64%
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Washington Nationals at Pittsburgh Pirates
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and NATS
- Probable Pitchers: Carmen Mlodzinski vs. Jake Irvin
- Records: Pirates (10-6), Nationals (7-9)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 66.83%
- Nationals Win Probability: 33.17%
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Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo vs. Shota Imanaga
- Records: Phillies (8-8), Cubs (7-9)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -136
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 57.13%
- Cubs Win Probability: 42.87%
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Los Angeles Angels at New York Yankees
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video and FDSW
- Probable Pitchers: Luis Gil vs. Jack Kochanowicz
- Records: Yankees (9-7), Angels (8-9)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 64.53%
- Angels Win Probability: 35.47%
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Miami Marlins at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: BravesVsn and MIAM
- Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder vs. Chris Paddack
- Records: Braves (10-7), Marlins (9-8)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -162
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 56.47%
- Marlins Win Probability: 43.53%
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Toronto Blue Jays at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: BREW and SN1
- Probable Pitchers: Chad Patrick vs. Dylan Cease
- Records: Brewers (8-7), Blue Jays (6-9)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -124
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 55.26%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 44.74%
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Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN+ and RAYS
- Probable Pitchers: Sean Burke vs. Jesse Scholtens
- Records: White Sox (6-10), Rays (8-7)
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: -112
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 59.31%
- White Sox Win Probability: 40.69%
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Colorado Rockies at Houston Astros
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: vs.
- Records: Astros (6-11), Rockies (6-10)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 69.86%
- Rockies Win Probability: 30.14%
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Texas Rangers at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and RSN
- Probable Pitchers: J.T. Ginn vs. Kumar Rocker
- Records: Athletics (8-8), Rangers (9-7)
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: -108
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
- Athletics Win Probability: 56.25%
- Rangers Win Probability: 43.75%
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Seattle Mariners at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Petco Park
- TV Channel: SDPA and SEAM
- Probable Pitchers: Randy Vasquez vs. Emerson Hancock
- Records: Padres (10-6), Mariners (8-9)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -112
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 50.63%
- Padres Win Probability: 49.37%
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New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Probable Pitchers: Shohei Ohtani vs. Clay Holmes
- Records: Dodgers (12-4), Mets (7-10)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -220
- Mets Moneyline Odds: +184
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 58.71%
- Mets Win Probability: 41.29%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.