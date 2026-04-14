Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 15

The Miami Marlins versus the Atlanta Braves is a game to see on a Wednesday MLB slate that features plenty of competitive matchups. We have predictions for every game in the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Arizona Diamondbacks at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 12:35 p.m. ET

12:35 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and ARID

MASN and ARID Probable Pitchers: Kyle Bradish vs. Eduardo Rodríguez

Kyle Bradish vs. Eduardo Rodríguez Records: Orioles (9-7), Diamondbacks (9-8)

Orioles (9-7), Diamondbacks (9-8) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -152

-152 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +128

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 51.23%

51.23% Orioles Win Probability: 48.77%

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Cleveland Guardians at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:15 p.m. ET

1:15 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: CARD and CLEG

CARD and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Dustin May vs. Slade Cecconi

Dustin May vs. Slade Cecconi Records: Cardinals (8-8), Guardians (10-7)

Cardinals (8-8), Guardians (10-7) Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Guardians Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 52.60%

52.60% Guardians Win Probability: 47.40%

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Boston Red Sox at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and NESN

MNNT and NESN Probable Pitchers: Simeon Woods Richardson vs. Connelly Early

Simeon Woods Richardson vs. Connelly Early Records: Twins (10-7), Red Sox (6-10)

Twins (10-7), Red Sox (6-10) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Twins Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 50.39%

50.39% Twins Win Probability: 49.61%

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San Francisco Giants at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: CINR and NBCS-BA

CINR and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Rhett Lowder vs. Tyler Mahle

Rhett Lowder vs. Tyler Mahle Records: Reds (9-7), Giants (6-10)

Reds (9-7), Giants (6-10) Reds Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Giants Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 51.65%

51.65% Reds Win Probability: 48.35%

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Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: DSN and ROYL

DSN and ROYL Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty vs. Seth Lugo

Jack Flaherty vs. Seth Lugo Records: Tigers (7-9), Royals (7-9)

Tigers (7-9), Royals (7-9) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Royals Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 62.36%

62.36% Royals Win Probability: 37.64%

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Washington Nationals at Pittsburgh Pirates

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and NATS

SportsNet PT and NATS Probable Pitchers: Carmen Mlodzinski vs. Jake Irvin

Carmen Mlodzinski vs. Jake Irvin Records: Pirates (10-6), Nationals (7-9)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 66.83%

66.83% Nationals Win Probability: 33.17%

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Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: NBCS-PH and MARQ

NBCS-PH and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo vs. Shota Imanaga

Jesús Luzardo vs. Shota Imanaga Records: Phillies (8-8), Cubs (7-9)

Phillies (8-8), Cubs (7-9) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 Cubs Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 57.13%

57.13% Cubs Win Probability: 42.87%

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Los Angeles Angels at New York Yankees

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video and FDSW

Amazon Prime Video and FDSW Probable Pitchers: Luis Gil vs. Jack Kochanowicz

Luis Gil vs. Jack Kochanowicz Records: Yankees (9-7), Angels (8-9)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 64.53%

64.53% Angels Win Probability: 35.47%

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Miami Marlins at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BravesVsn and MIAM

BravesVsn and MIAM Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder vs. Chris Paddack

Bryce Elder vs. Chris Paddack Records: Braves (10-7), Marlins (9-8)

Braves (10-7), Marlins (9-8) Braves Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 56.47%

56.47% Marlins Win Probability: 43.53%

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Toronto Blue Jays at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: BREW and SN1

BREW and SN1 Probable Pitchers: Chad Patrick vs. Dylan Cease

Chad Patrick vs. Dylan Cease Records: Brewers (8-7), Blue Jays (6-9)

Brewers (8-7), Blue Jays (6-9) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Brewers Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 55.26%

55.26% Blue Jays Win Probability: 44.74%

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Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN+ and RAYS

CHSN+ and RAYS Probable Pitchers: Sean Burke vs. Jesse Scholtens

Sean Burke vs. Jesse Scholtens Records: White Sox (6-10), Rays (8-7)

White Sox (6-10), Rays (8-7) White Sox Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Rays Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 59.31%

59.31% White Sox Win Probability: 40.69%

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Colorado Rockies at Houston Astros

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and COLR

SCHN and COLR Probable Pitchers: vs.

vs. Records: Astros (6-11), Rockies (6-10)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 69.86%

69.86% Rockies Win Probability: 30.14%

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Texas Rangers at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and RSN

NBCS-CA and RSN Probable Pitchers: J.T. Ginn vs. Kumar Rocker

J.T. Ginn vs. Kumar Rocker Records: Athletics (8-8), Rangers (9-7)

Athletics (8-8), Rangers (9-7) Athletics Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Rangers Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics

Athletics Athletics Win Probability: 56.25%

56.25% Rangers Win Probability: 43.75%

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Seattle Mariners at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Petco Park

Petco Park TV Channel: SDPA and SEAM

SDPA and SEAM Probable Pitchers: Randy Vasquez vs. Emerson Hancock

Randy Vasquez vs. Emerson Hancock Records: Padres (10-6), Mariners (8-9)

Padres (10-6), Mariners (8-9) Padres Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Mariners Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 50.63%

50.63% Padres Win Probability: 49.37%

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New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Probable Pitchers: Shohei Ohtani vs. Clay Holmes

Shohei Ohtani vs. Clay Holmes Records: Dodgers (12-4), Mets (7-10)

Dodgers (12-4), Mets (7-10) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -220

-220 Mets Moneyline Odds: +184

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 58.71%

58.71% Mets Win Probability: 41.29%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.