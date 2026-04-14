Orioles vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 15
Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.
The MLB's Wednesday schedule includes the Baltimore Orioles taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Orioles vs Diamondbacks Game Info
- Baltimore Orioles (9-7) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (9-8)
- Date: Wednesday, April 15, 2026
- Time: 12:35 p.m. ET
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland
- Coverage: MASN and Dbacks.TV
Orioles vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: BAL: (-152) | ARI: (+128)
- Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+130) | ARI: +1.5 (-156)
- Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Orioles vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Kyle Bradish (Orioles) - 1-2, 5.27 ERA vs Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks) - 1-0, 0.50 ERA
The Orioles will give the ball to Kyle Bradish (1-2, 5.27 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will turn to Eduardo Rodriguez (1-0, 0.50 ERA). Bradish and his team are 1-2-0 ATS this season when he starts. Bradish's team is 1-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Rodriguez starts, the Diamondbacks have gone 2-1-0 against the spread. The Diamondbacks have been the moneyline underdog in three of Rodríguez's starts this season, and they went 1-2 in those games.
Orioles vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Diamondbacks win (51.2%)
Orioles vs Diamondbacks Moneyline
- The Orioles vs Diamondbacks moneyline has Baltimore as a -152 favorite, while Arizona is a +128 underdog on the road.
Orioles vs Diamondbacks Spread
- The Diamondbacks are at +1.5 on the runline against the Orioles. The Diamondbacks are -156 to cover the spread, and the Orioles are +130.
Orioles vs Diamondbacks Over/Under
- The over/under for the Orioles versus Diamondbacks game on April 15 has been set at 9, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.
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Orioles vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends
- The Orioles have been victorious in eight, or 66.7%, of the 12 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- This year Baltimore has won three of four games when listed as at least -152 on the moneyline.
- The Orioles and their opponents have gone over the total this season in nine of their 16 opportunities.
- The Orioles have posted a record of 7-9-0 against the spread this season.
- The Diamondbacks have won five of the 13 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (38.5%).
- Arizona is 3-4 (winning 42.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +128 or longer.
- The Diamondbacks have played in 17 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 10 times (10-6-1).
- The Diamondbacks have put together a 13-4-0 record against the spread this season (covering 76.5% of the time).
Orioles Player Leaders
- Gunnar Henderson has 16 hits, which ranks first among Baltimore hitters this season, while batting .239 with 10 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .329 and a slugging percentage of .582.
- Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 95th, his on-base percentage ranks 91st, and he is 16th in slugging.
- Henderson has picked up at least one hit in seven straight games. During his last 10 outings he is batting .286 with two doubles, a triple, five home runs, six walks and nine RBIs.
- Taylor Ward is slashing .333/.427/.492 this season and leads the Orioles with an OPS of .919.
- Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 11th, his on-base percentage 15th, and his slugging percentage 44th.
- Pete Alonso is batting .213 with a .377 slugging percentage and seven RBI this year.
- Alonso has logged a hit or more in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .278 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and four RBIs.
- Jeremiah Jackson is batting .318 with a .326 OBP and 11 RBI for Baltimore this season.
- Jackson has hit safely in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .400 with a double, three home runs and seven RBIs.
Diamondbacks Player Leaders
- Corbin Carroll has 17 hits with a .403 on-base percentage and a .623 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Diamondbacks. He's batting .321.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 15th, his on-base percentage is 21st, and he is eighth in slugging.
- Ketel Marte is batting .212 with two doubles, four home runs and six walks. He's slugging .424 with an on-base percentage of .278.
- Including all qualified players, his batting average places him 128th, his on-base percentage ranks 148th, and he is 72nd in slugging.
- Geraldo Perdomo is hitting .148 with two doubles, a home run and 11 walks.
- Ildemaro Vargas has four doubles, a triple, a home run and two walks while hitting .405.
Orioles vs Diamondbacks Head to Head
- 4/13/2026: 9-7 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 4/9/2025: 9-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 4/8/2025: 4-3 ARI (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 4/7/2025: 5-1 BAL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 5/12/2024: 9-2 ARI (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 5/11/2024: 5-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
- 5/10/2024: 4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 9/3/2023: 8-5 BAL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 9/2/2023: 7-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 9/1/2023: 4-2 ARI (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
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