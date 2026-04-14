Orioles vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 15

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

The MLB's Wednesday schedule includes the Baltimore Orioles taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Orioles vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (9-7) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (9-8)

Date: Wednesday, April 15, 2026

Wednesday, April 15, 2026 Time: 12:35 p.m. ET

12:35 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and Dbacks.TV

Orioles vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BAL: (-152) | ARI: (+128)

BAL: (-152) | ARI: (+128) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+130) | ARI: +1.5 (-156)

BAL: -1.5 (+130) | ARI: +1.5 (-156) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Orioles vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kyle Bradish (Orioles) - 1-2, 5.27 ERA vs Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks) - 1-0, 0.50 ERA

The Orioles will give the ball to Kyle Bradish (1-2, 5.27 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will turn to Eduardo Rodriguez (1-0, 0.50 ERA). Bradish and his team are 1-2-0 ATS this season when he starts. Bradish's team is 1-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Rodriguez starts, the Diamondbacks have gone 2-1-0 against the spread. The Diamondbacks have been the moneyline underdog in three of Rodríguez's starts this season, and they went 1-2 in those games.

Orioles vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (51.2%)

Orioles vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

The Orioles vs Diamondbacks moneyline has Baltimore as a -152 favorite, while Arizona is a +128 underdog on the road.

Orioles vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Diamondbacks are at +1.5 on the runline against the Orioles. The Diamondbacks are -156 to cover the spread, and the Orioles are +130.

Orioles vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

The over/under for the Orioles versus Diamondbacks game on April 15 has been set at 9, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Bet on Baltimore Orioles vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on FanDuel today!

Orioles vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Orioles have been victorious in eight, or 66.7%, of the 12 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Baltimore has won three of four games when listed as at least -152 on the moneyline.

The Orioles and their opponents have gone over the total this season in nine of their 16 opportunities.

The Orioles have posted a record of 7-9-0 against the spread this season.

The Diamondbacks have won five of the 13 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (38.5%).

Arizona is 3-4 (winning 42.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +128 or longer.

The Diamondbacks have played in 17 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 10 times (10-6-1).

The Diamondbacks have put together a 13-4-0 record against the spread this season (covering 76.5% of the time).

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson has 16 hits, which ranks first among Baltimore hitters this season, while batting .239 with 10 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .329 and a slugging percentage of .582.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 95th, his on-base percentage ranks 91st, and he is 16th in slugging.

Henderson has picked up at least one hit in seven straight games. During his last 10 outings he is batting .286 with two doubles, a triple, five home runs, six walks and nine RBIs.

Taylor Ward is slashing .333/.427/.492 this season and leads the Orioles with an OPS of .919.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 11th, his on-base percentage 15th, and his slugging percentage 44th.

Pete Alonso is batting .213 with a .377 slugging percentage and seven RBI this year.

Alonso has logged a hit or more in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .278 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and four RBIs.

Jeremiah Jackson is batting .318 with a .326 OBP and 11 RBI for Baltimore this season.

Jackson has hit safely in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .400 with a double, three home runs and seven RBIs.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll has 17 hits with a .403 on-base percentage and a .623 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Diamondbacks. He's batting .321.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 15th, his on-base percentage is 21st, and he is eighth in slugging.

Ketel Marte is batting .212 with two doubles, four home runs and six walks. He's slugging .424 with an on-base percentage of .278.

Including all qualified players, his batting average places him 128th, his on-base percentage ranks 148th, and he is 72nd in slugging.

Geraldo Perdomo is hitting .148 with two doubles, a home run and 11 walks.

Ildemaro Vargas has four doubles, a triple, a home run and two walks while hitting .405.

Orioles vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

4/13/2026: 9-7 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-7 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/9/2025: 9-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/8/2025: 4-3 ARI (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-3 ARI (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/7/2025: 5-1 BAL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-1 BAL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/12/2024: 9-2 ARI (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-2 ARI (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/11/2024: 5-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

5-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 5/10/2024: 4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/3/2023: 8-5 BAL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-5 BAL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/2/2023: 7-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/1/2023: 4-2 ARI (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

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