Mariners vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 14

Odds updated as of 4:13 a.m.

Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Seattle Mariners and the San Diego Padres.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Mariners vs Padres Game Info

Seattle Mariners (8-9) vs. San Diego Padres (10-6)

Date: Tuesday, April 14, 2026

Tuesday, April 14, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Petco Park -- San Diego, California

Petco Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: Padres.TV and Mariners.TV

Mariners vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-124) | SD: (+106)

SEA: (-124) | SD: (+106) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+142) | SD: +1.5 (-172)

SEA: -1.5 (+142) | SD: +1.5 (-172) Total: 7 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Mariners vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo (Mariners) - 0-1, 1.50 ERA vs Michael King (Padres) - 1-1, 3.24 ERA

The Mariners will give the nod to Bryan Woo (0-1, 1.50 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Padres will counter with Michael King (1-1, 3.24 ERA). Woo's team is 1-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Woo's team has won 33.3% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (1-2). The Padres are 1-2-0 ATS in King's three starts that had a set spread. The Padres were the moneyline underdog for one King start this season -- they lost.

Mariners vs Padres Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (50.2%)

Mariners vs Padres Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Padres-Mariners, San Diego is the underdog at +106, and Seattle is -124 playing on the road.

Mariners vs Padres Spread

The Mariners are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Padres. The Mariners are +142 to cover the spread, while the Padres are -172.

Mariners vs Padres Over/Under

A total of 7 runs has been set for the Mariners-Padres contest on April 14, with the over available at -122 and the under at +100.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. San Diego Padres on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Padres Betting Trends

The Mariners have come away with seven wins in the 14 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Seattle has been victorious seven times in 11 chances when named as a favorite of at least -124 on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over the total this season in eight of their 17 opportunities.

The Mariners have posted a record of 7-10-0 against the spread this season.

The Padres are 3-4 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 42.9% of those games).

San Diego has a 3-3 record (winning 50% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +106 or longer.

The Padres have played in 16 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total eight times (8-7-1).

The Padres have collected an 11-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena leads Seattle in slugging percentage (.373) thanks to four extra-base hits. He has a .271 batting average and an on-base percentage of .403.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 64th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 102nd in slugging.

Brendan Donovan leads Seattle with 14 hits and an OBP of .429 this season. He's batting .311 and slugging .578.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 29th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging percentage.

Cole Young has 14 hits this season and has a slash line of .241/.333/.414.

Luke Raley has three home runs, 10 RBI and a batting average of .294 this season.

Raley heads into this game on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .389 with three doubles and four RBIs.

Padres Player Leaders

Jackson Merrill has three doubles, three home runs and six walks while hitting .217. He's slugging .417 with an on-base percentage of .288.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 115th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 138th and he is 79th in slugging.

Merrill heads into this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with a double, a home run, three walks and four RBIs.

Ramon Laureano's 15 hits and .536 slugging percentage are both team-highs. He has a batting average of .268 with an on-base percentage of .339.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 68th, his on-base percentage ranks 83rd, and he is 27th in slugging.

Manny Machado a has .391 on-base percentage to pace the Padres.

Xander Bogaerts has two doubles, two home runs and six walks while batting .237.

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