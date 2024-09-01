Red Sox vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 1

Odds updated as of 1:11 p.m.

The Detroit Tigers will take on the Boston Red Sox in MLB action on Sunday.

Tigers vs Red Sox Game Info

Detroit Tigers (69-68) vs. Boston Red Sox (70-66)

Date: Sunday, September 1, 2024

Sunday, September 1, 2024 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: MLB Network

Tigers vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-108) | BOS: (-108)

DET: (-108) | BOS: (-108) Spread: DET: +1.5 (-176) | BOS: -1.5 (+146)

DET: +1.5 (-176) | BOS: -1.5 (+146) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Tigers vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Beau Brieske (Tigers) - 2-3, 4.44 ERA vs Cooper Criswell (Red Sox) - 5-4, 4.34 ERA

The Tigers will give the nod to Beau Brieske (2-3, 4.44 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Red Sox will turn to Cooper Criswell (5-4, 4.34 ERA). Brieske and his team are 5-2-0 ATS this season when he starts. Brieske's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Red Sox have an 11-4-0 record against the spread in Criswell's starts. The Red Sox have a 7-2 record in Criswell's nine starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Tigers vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Red Sox win (54.7%)

Tigers vs Red Sox Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Tigers vs. Red Sox reveal Detroit as the favorite (-108) and Boston as the underdog (-108) on the road.

Tigers vs Red Sox Spread

A total of 9.5 runs has been set for the Tigers-Red Sox game on September 1, with the over available at -100 and the under at -122.

Tigers vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Tigers have come away with 27 wins in the 49 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Detroit has a record of 27-23 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -108 or more on the moneyline.

The Tigers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 69 of their 134 opportunities.

The Tigers have posted a record of 71-63-0 against the spread this season.

The Red Sox have a 31-30 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 50.8% of those games).

Boston has a 31-30 record (winning 50.8% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -108 or longer.

The Red Sox have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 71 times this season for a 71-57-5 record against the over/under.

The Red Sox have gone 63-70-0 ATS this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Riley Greene leads Detroit with 107 hits and an OBP of .349 this season. He has a .258 batting average and a slugging percentage of .475.

Among the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 57th, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is 26th in slugging.

Matt Vierling has an OPS of .747, fueled by an OBP of .306 and a team-best slugging percentage of .441 this season. He's batting .260.

Among all qualified, he ranks 53rd in batting average, 101st in on-base percentage and 57th in slugging percentage.

Vierling enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .294 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Colt Keith has 113 hits this season and has a slash line of .257/.309/.385.

Kerry Carpenter has 14 home runs, 45 RBI and a batting average of .286 this season.

Carpenter takes a seven-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .324 with a double, three home runs, six walks and 11 RBI.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran has a .531 slugging percentage, which paces the Red Sox. He's batting .295 with an on-base percentage of .354.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average is 12th, his on-base percentage is 19th, and he is 11th in slugging.

Rafael Devers paces his team with 131 hits and a .363 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .284 while slugging .560.

He is currently 20th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Ceddanne Rafaela is hitting .254 with 20 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs and 15 walks.

Wilyer Abreu is batting .270 with 30 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 34 walks.

Tigers vs Red Sox Head to Head

8/31/2024: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/30/2024: 7-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/2/2024: 8-4 DET (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

8-4 DET (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/1/2024: 6-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/31/2024: 7-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

7-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/30/2024: 5-0 DET (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

5-0 DET (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/13/2023: 6-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/12/2023: 6-2 DET (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

6-2 DET (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 8/11/2023: 5-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/9/2023: 4-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

