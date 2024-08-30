Red Sox vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 30

Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.

The Boston Red Sox are among the MLB squads busy on Friday, up against the Detroit Tigers.

Red Sox vs Tigers Game Info

Boston Red Sox (69-65) vs. Detroit Tigers (68-67)

Date: Friday, August 30, 2024

Friday, August 30, 2024 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: NESN

Red Sox vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-120) | DET: (+102)

BOS: (-120) | DET: (+102) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+136) | DET: +1.5 (-164)

BOS: -1.5 (+136) | DET: +1.5 (-164) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Red Sox vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tanner Houck (Red Sox) - 8-9, 3.23 ERA vs Casey Mize (Tigers) - 2-6, 4.23 ERA

The probable starters are Tanner Houck (8-9) for the Red Sox and Casey Mize (2-6) for the Tigers. Houck and his team are 10-16-0 ATS this season when he starts. Houck's team has won 55.6% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (10-8). The Tigers have a 10-6-0 ATS record in Mize's 16 starts with a set spread. The Tigers have a 7-6 record in Mize's 13 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Red Sox vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Red Sox win (52.8%)

Red Sox vs Tigers Moneyline

Boston is the favorite, -120 on the moneyline, while Detroit is a +102 underdog despite being at home.

Red Sox vs Tigers Spread

The Tigers are at +1.5 on the runline against the Red Sox. The Tigers are -164 to cover the spread, and the Red Sox are +136.

The over/under for Red Sox-Tigers on August 30 is 8.5. The over is -122, and the under is -100.

Red Sox vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been favorites in 65 games this season and have come away with the win 35 times (53.8%) in those contests.

This season Boston has come away with a win 30 times in 51 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Red Sox have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 70 of 131 chances this season.

The Red Sox have an against the spread record of 61-70-0 in 131 games with a line this season.

The Tigers have won 39 of the 83 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (47%).

Detroit has a record of 26-37 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer (41.3%).

The Tigers have played in 132 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 68 times (68-61-3).

The Tigers have covered 53.8% of their games this season, going 71-61-0 against the spread.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran has an OPS of .876, fueled by an OBP of .352 and a team-best slugging percentage of .523 this season. He has a .292 batting average.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 13th in slugging.

Rafael Devers leads Boston with 131 hits and an OBP of .369 this season. He's batting .290 and slugging .571.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 16th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage and sixth in slugging percentage.

Ceddanne Rafaela is batting .256 with a .399 slugging percentage and 61 RBI this year.

Wilyer Abreu has 14 home runs, 52 RBI and a batting average of .267 this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Riley Greene has put up a team-best OBP (.350), and paces the Tigers in hits (106). He's batting .260 and slugging.

Including all the qualified players in MLB, he is 53rd in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging percentage.

Matt Vierling is hitting .259 with 24 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs and 28 walks. He's slugging .441 with an on-base percentage of .306.

His batting average is 57th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 104th, and he is 56th in slugging.

Colt Keith has a .389 slugging percentage, which paces the Tigers.

Kerry Carpenter is hitting .287 with 11 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 16 walks.

Red Sox vs Tigers Head to Head

6/2/2024: 8-4 DET (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

8-4 DET (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/1/2024: 6-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/31/2024: 7-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

7-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/30/2024: 5-0 DET (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

5-0 DET (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/13/2023: 6-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/12/2023: 6-2 DET (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

6-2 DET (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 8/11/2023: 5-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/9/2023: 4-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/8/2023: 14-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

14-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/6/2023: 6-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

