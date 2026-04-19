Red Sox vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 20

Odds updated as of 6:11 p.m.

Monday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Boston Red Sox and the Detroit Tigers.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Red Sox vs Tigers Game Info

Boston Red Sox (8-12) vs. Detroit Tigers (11-10)

Date: Monday, April 20, 2026

Monday, April 20, 2026 Time: 11:10 a.m. ET

11:10 a.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN and DSN

Red Sox vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-130) | DET: (+110)

BOS: (-130) | DET: (+110) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+160) | DET: +1.5 (-194)

BOS: -1.5 (+160) | DET: +1.5 (-194) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Red Sox vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray (Red Sox) - 2-1, 4.43 ERA vs Jack Flaherty (Tigers) - 0-1, 4.05 ERA

The Red Sox will call on Sonny Gray (2-1) versus the Tigers and Jack Flaherty (0-1). Gray's team is 2-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Gray's team has a record of 2-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Flaherty starts, the Tigers have gone 1-3-0 against the spread. The Tigers have not been the underdog on the moneyline when Flaherty starts this season.

Red Sox vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Sox win (57.6%)

Red Sox vs Tigers Moneyline

Detroit is a +110 underdog on the moneyline, while Boston is a -130 favorite at home.

Red Sox vs Tigers Spread

The Red Sox are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Tigers. The Red Sox are +160 to cover the spread, while the Tigers are -194.

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Red Sox-Tigers game on April 20, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on Boston Red Sox vs. Detroit Tigers on FanDuel today!

Red Sox vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Red Sox have come away with eight wins in the 17 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Boston has come away with a win four times in 12 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox and their opponents have hit the over in 10 of their 20 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Red Sox are 6-14-0 against the spread in their 20 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Tigers are 2-3 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 40% of those games).

Detroit has played as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer in just one game this season, which it won.

The Tigers have played in 21 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total eight times (8-12-1).

The Tigers have an 11-10-0 record ATS this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Wilyer Abreu leads Boston with 23 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .514. He's batting .311 with an on-base percentage of .354.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 20th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 59th, and he is 35th in slugging.

Willson Contreras leads Boston with an OBP of .425 this season while batting .281 with 11 walks and nine runs scored. He's slugging .453.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 43rd, his on-base percentage 10th, and his slugging percentage 66th.

Roman Anthony has 17 hits this season and has a slash line of .236/.345/.347.

Jarren Duran is batting .172 with a .254 OBP and 10 RBI for Boston this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle has accumulated an on-base percentage of .411 and a slugging percentage of .481. Both lead the Tigers. He's batting .312.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 19th, his on-base percentage is 13th, and he is 50th in slugging.

McGonigle hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .278 with a triple, four walks and an RBI.

Dillon Dingler has 15 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .259 while slugging .517 with an on-base percentage of .348.

His batting average is 72nd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 66th, and he is 32nd in slugging.

Riley Greene is batting .247 with six doubles, a home run and 12 walks.

Gleyber Torres is batting .237 with two doubles, a home run and 14 walks.

Red Sox vs Tigers Head to Head

4/18/2026: 4-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/17/2026: 1-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

1-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/28/2025: 4-3 BOS (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-3 BOS (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/27/2025: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/26/2025: 4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/14/2025: 6-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

6-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 5/13/2025: 10-9 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-9 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/12/2025: 14-2 DET (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

14-2 DET (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/1/2024: 4-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/31/2024: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

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